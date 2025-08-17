Crisps (known as regular ol' chips in the U.S.) are one of Britain's favorite pub snacks. Potatoes are deeply entwined with English cuisine, especially when sliced thin and fried crispy. Flavor-wise, there's some crossover between British crisps and American potato chips, with a shared love for salt and vinegar and barbecue. Although, the most popular crisp flavors are inherently British, leading with prawn cocktail.

Despite tasting just like English prawn cocktail, the crisps don't contain any actual shellfish. Walker's, the leading crisp brand in the U.K., lists prawn cocktail seasoning as an ingredient on its iconic pink bag of crisps, but no actual prawns are involved. Aside from sugar and salt, Walker's so-called prawn cocktail seasoning includes flavorings like onion, tomato, and paprika. Walker's and other popular snack brands like Seabrook and Tyrrells make it clear that its prawn cocktail crisps are shellfish-free, and even vegetarian.