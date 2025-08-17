Here's Who Likely Makes Jersey Mike's Beloved Brownies
While Jersey Mike's is best known for its various sub sandwiches, the chain has plenty of other offerings too. One of its most beloved is its chocolate chip brownie, which makes for the perfect dessert after eating a hearty sub ordered "Mike's Way." Fans of the brownie have wondered where it comes from, as it doesn't seem to be made in-house. Lots of restaurants outsource items that aren't their specialty to other providers in order to serve the highest-quality items, and Jersey Mike's is no different. According to Jersey Mike's employees online, the chain's brownies likely come from David's Cookies.
On a Reddit post asking where Jersey Mike's sources their brownies, one self-proclaimed crew member commented that the cookies come from David's, with a general manager then replying to confirm the brownies are also from David's. An assistant general manager said the same thing, so it seems quite likely that the brownies come from David's. Since the company itself has never put out a statement confirming this, it's impossible to know for sure. However, there is a bit more evidence than just online comments that lend credence to this theory.
Other proof that David's Cookies provides Jersey Mike's brownies
The packaging for Jersey Mike's brownies provides the nutrition facts for the dessert, and this is identical to the nutrition facts for the chocolate chip brownies from David's Cookies. Both are four ounces, 500 calories, and have identical amounts of fat, cholesterol, sodium, carbohydrates, sugar, and protein. While the ingredients lists are not identical, they are incredibly similar, essentially containing the same ingredients but listing them differently (for instance, the Jersey Mike's brownie lists margarine, while the David's brownie listing calls it a vegetable oil blend). David's Cookies is rumored to provide baked goods for other restaurants, including Chick-Fil-A (even though its cookies ranked under Jersey Mike's in Tasting Table's ranking), so it certainly isn't a stretch to think they make Jersey Mike's brownies as well.
If this is the case, it's great news for fans of Jersey Mike's chocolate chip brownies, as you can order an entire tray of the chocolate chip brownies on David's Cookies' website. The tray is 26 ounces, which equates to just about 6.5 regular brownies, and costs $29.95. However, this is more than the cost of an equivalent amount of brownies from Jersey Mike's (at least in the Cincinnati area), so unless you're dead-set on getting your brownies from the source, it's just as easy and cheaper to pick up a few next time you're at Jersey Mike's picking up their best sub sandwich.