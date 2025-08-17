Here's Who Likely Makes Jersey Mike's Beloved Brownies

While Jersey Mike's is best known for its various sub sandwiches, the chain has plenty of other offerings too. One of its most beloved is its chocolate chip brownie, which makes for the perfect dessert after eating a hearty sub ordered "Mike's Way." Fans of the brownie have wondered where it comes from, as it doesn't seem to be made in-house. Lots of restaurants outsource items that aren't their specialty to other providers in order to serve the highest-quality items, and Jersey Mike's is no different. According to Jersey Mike's employees online, the chain's brownies likely come from David's Cookies.

On a Reddit post asking where Jersey Mike's sources their brownies, one self-proclaimed crew member commented that the cookies come from David's, with a general manager then replying to confirm the brownies are also from David's. An assistant general manager said the same thing, so it seems quite likely that the brownies come from David's. Since the company itself has never put out a statement confirming this, it's impossible to know for sure. However, there is a bit more evidence than just online comments that lend credence to this theory.