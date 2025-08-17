This North Carolina Sushi Chain Has All-You-Can-Eat For $15
With so many delicious kinds of sushi to enjoy, it can be hard to indulge without breaking the bank. You can really find yourself limited to only having sushi a few times a year, or maybe buying it from the grocery store. Sushi can jump depending on market conditions and that might make you think twice about ordering it, even if you love it. But if you find yourself in North Carolina with a craving for quality sushi at a pretty unbelievable price, then you need to head to Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant. With six locations in the state, they offer North Carolinians the chance for fresh-made, all-you-can-eat sushi for just $15. That's hard to beat.
Sushi is a $20 billion industry, according to Global Growth Insights, and North America alone accounts for 27% of sales. Clearly, we love sushi in North America. In fact, the average sushi meal in America costs $20 to $30 per person, with rolls costing $12 to $15 apiece for an average restaurant. High-end sushi can take you all the way to triple digits. So a $15 all-you-can-eat menu from Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant offers you exceptional value. And they're not limiting the experience at all.
Salmon nigiri, hand rolls, and even hibachi steak are up for grabs with this deal. They also offer options like tamago, saba, and eel nigiri, plus many house specialty rolls that normally cost $11 to $15 each. As long as you can eat them while you're there, you can get as much as you like.
Is the all-you-can-eat deal worth it?
The first thing that comes to mind with an all-you-can-eat sushi deal is "How good can this sushi possibly be?" Sushi is definitely one of those things that you want to be extra careful about. We've already talked about why it might be a risk at your local buffet. Keep in mind, though, that this restaurant is not a buffet. This sushi is made to order, so you're getting it fresh every time. This helps ensure a level of quality that is much higher than any buffet.
It's perfectly normal to be wary of an offer that should be much more expensive, and that, in turn, might make you question the quality of what you're eating. We have some red flags you can look for when it comes to sushi to make sure you're not putting yourself at risk.
Reviews for Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant are generally favorable. Many customers really love the all-you-can-eat sushi as well as the hibachi offerings. Negative reviews tend to focus on how busy the place is, and some mention that the bathrooms and dining area are not always clean. That said, the service is also singled out for being fast and friendly. So if you're planning a visit, try to go during off-hours. The restaurant doesn't take reservations, so you might find yourself waiting as other customers take their time with all-you-can-eat sushi, which can take a while.