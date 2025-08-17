This North Carolina Sushi Chain Has All-You-Can-Eat For $15

With so many delicious kinds of sushi to enjoy, it can be hard to indulge without breaking the bank. You can really find yourself limited to only having sushi a few times a year, or maybe buying it from the grocery store. Sushi can jump depending on market conditions and that might make you think twice about ordering it, even if you love it. But if you find yourself in North Carolina with a craving for quality sushi at a pretty unbelievable price, then you need to head to Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant. With six locations in the state, they offer North Carolinians the chance for fresh-made, all-you-can-eat sushi for just $15. That's hard to beat.

Sushi is a $20 billion industry, according to Global Growth Insights, and North America alone accounts for 27% of sales. Clearly, we love sushi in North America. In fact, the average sushi meal in America costs $20 to $30 per person, with rolls costing $12 to $15 apiece for an average restaurant. High-end sushi can take you all the way to triple digits. So a $15 all-you-can-eat menu from Mr Tokyo Japanese Restaurant offers you exceptional value. And they're not limiting the experience at all.

Salmon nigiri, hand rolls, and even hibachi steak are up for grabs with this deal. They also offer options like tamago, saba, and eel nigiri, plus many house specialty rolls that normally cost $11 to $15 each. As long as you can eat them while you're there, you can get as much as you like.