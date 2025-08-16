This Discontinued '80s Kellogg's Cereal Claimed To Taste 'Homemade'
Few foods pack more nostalgia into every bite than cereal. Whether your favorite was rainbow-hued and boasted a cartoon mascot or your parents stocked the pantry with something you associated more closely with cardboard, the ultimately satisfying and easy meal prep of cereal made it a go-to for so many of us. But one of the biggest bummers is that a trip down memory lane could also be full of disappearances. There are many discontinued cereals from the 1980s alone we miss dearly. One of the quirkiest and tastiest was definitely Kellogg's Apple Raisin Crisp.
What stood out about Apple Raisin Crisp is that it claimed to taste "homemade." Kellogg's introduced the cereal in 1984, sweetened crunchy corn flakes with raisins and dried apple. If that makes you think of a classic apple crisp, well, that was the whole goal for Kellogg's. A 1984 commercial presumes that the homemade taste of the cereal comes from a combination of the "apples like Grandma baked," "the raisins that sweeten its taste," and "the big, crisp flakes with the apples baked on." Unfortunately, though, Apple Raisin Crisp was discontinued in 1991 despite positive feedback.
Why Apple Raisin Crisp failed but lives on
While Kellogg's is behind some of the strangest food trends of all time, Apple Raisin Crisp wasn't one of them — it was a delicious combination of flavors. However, it was arguably one that appealed more to adults. Without marshmallows, bright colors, or a mascot, kids may not have latched onto Apple Raisin Crisp like competing cereals. Studies have found that advertising cereal to children rather than adults is a more successful driver of purchases; cereals often need that kid-friendly component to stick around. Still, loyal fans miss Apple Raisin Crisp, and many believe that it deserves a comeback.
Apple Raisin Crisp joins a long list of other discontinued Kellogg's cereals like Banana Frosted Flakes, Cinnamon Mini Buns, and Graham Crackos. When your company is the original inventor of cereal and has been making it for nearly 150 years, there are bound to be some missteps along the way. Luckily, it's easy to recreate a gone-but-not-forgotten cereal like Apple Raisin Crisp. Just look to some of the best cereals available today. Toss dried apples and raisins into your corn flakes, or mix Apple Jacks with Raisin Bran. It may not taste homemade, but it will taste great.