This Discontinued '80s Kellogg's Cereal Claimed To Taste 'Homemade'

Few foods pack more nostalgia into every bite than cereal. Whether your favorite was rainbow-hued and boasted a cartoon mascot or your parents stocked the pantry with something you associated more closely with cardboard, the ultimately satisfying and easy meal prep of cereal made it a go-to for so many of us. But one of the biggest bummers is that a trip down memory lane could also be full of disappearances. There are many discontinued cereals from the 1980s alone we miss dearly. One of the quirkiest and tastiest was definitely Kellogg's Apple Raisin Crisp.

What stood out about Apple Raisin Crisp is that it claimed to taste "homemade." Kellogg's introduced the cereal in 1984, sweetened crunchy corn flakes with raisins and dried apple. If that makes you think of a classic apple crisp, well, that was the whole goal for Kellogg's. A 1984 commercial presumes that the homemade taste of the cereal comes from a combination of the "apples like Grandma baked," "the raisins that sweeten its taste," and "the big, crisp flakes with the apples baked on." Unfortunately, though, Apple Raisin Crisp was discontinued in 1991 despite positive feedback.