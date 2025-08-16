Give Some Tropical Love To Avocado Toast With This Flaky Topping
Even if you can't afford a plane ticket, you can experience a taste of the tropics. Get ready to step on the pedal of tantalizing taste by upgrading your go-to avocado toast recipes with a simple ingredient. As satisfying as biting into a perfectly toasted piece of bread that has been topped with avocado and a sprinkle of seasonings might be, this reliable recipe can be taken to new heights with a quick addition of coconut. Inviting toasted coconut flakes to your morning meal or afternoon snack turns what is a predictable experience into a treat with a tropical twist.
The nutty crunch of toasted coconut flakes delightfully contrasts with the buttery spread of avocado, making for an unexpectedly sweet addition to a savory recipe. When crowned with your favorite dustings of toasted sesame seeds, smoked paprika, flaky sea salt, and a quick drizzle of balsamic vinegar or hot honey, this easy add takes your standard avocado toast into a gourmand-approved dish. But a quick squeeze of a lemon and a quick pinch of sea salt is all you really need to finish toast that has been topped with avocado and coconut.
When each bite feels like vacation
While toasted coconut pieces offer a flavorful textural contrast to a prepared plate of avocado toast, coconut powder can also bring the flavor without the crunch and be sprinkled quickly on top of sourdough avocado toast for an unexpected enhancement. If you don't have coconut flakes on hand, toasting the bread in coconut oil or drizzling the oil on top of your assembled recipe as a quick finish can deliver the same earthy sweetness to your recipe.
Lean into a sweeter treat by adding sliced strawberries to avocado toast that has been topped with desiccated coconut flakes, or embrace a more savory side by topping your stack with maple-smoked bacon. You can also cook bacon slices in coconut oil or take the opposite approach by flavoring pieces of coconut with tamari, smoked paprika, liquid smoke, and maple syrup to have a savory ingredient that is suitable to crown avocado toast. Serve your creations with a tropical smoothie, a fruity breakfast cocktail, or a crisp, cold beer, and you have all you need to feel like you're basking in a warm, tropical climate instead of your own home.