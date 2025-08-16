Give Some Tropical Love To Avocado Toast With This Flaky Topping

Even if you can't afford a plane ticket, you can experience a taste of the tropics. Get ready to step on the pedal of tantalizing taste by upgrading your go-to avocado toast recipes with a simple ingredient. As satisfying as biting into a perfectly toasted piece of bread that has been topped with avocado and a sprinkle of seasonings might be, this reliable recipe can be taken to new heights with a quick addition of coconut. Inviting toasted coconut flakes to your morning meal or afternoon snack turns what is a predictable experience into a treat with a tropical twist.

The nutty crunch of toasted coconut flakes delightfully contrasts with the buttery spread of avocado, making for an unexpectedly sweet addition to a savory recipe. When crowned with your favorite dustings of toasted sesame seeds, smoked paprika, flaky sea salt, and a quick drizzle of balsamic vinegar or hot honey, this easy add takes your standard avocado toast into a gourmand-approved dish. But a quick squeeze of a lemon and a quick pinch of sea salt is all you really need to finish toast that has been topped with avocado and coconut.