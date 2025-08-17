15 Traditional Sunday Meals From Around The World

King Henry VII was known for many things. Taking lots of wives (and beheading a few of them), starting the Church of England (partly so he could divorce some of those wives), that sort of thing. But the monarch's enormous influence extends to food traditions, too. King Henry VII loved to eat roast beef, and he wasn't alone. His guards also loved it, which is why they eventually earned the nickname "Beefeaters."

The rest of England loved roast beef, too. But unlike the king, they didn't have access to large royal kitchens, so they had to make do with what they had access to: Bakeries. Every Sunday, when the bakers weren't baking bread, people across England would drop their meat off at the bakery on the way to church so it could roast in the large bread ovens. They'd pick it up on the way home, and serve it with vegetables and gravy.

Today, roast dinners are still enjoyed on Sundays across the U.K. But every household and pub has their own spin; some make it with roast chicken or pork, while others opt for a plant-based nut roast. But whatever the protein in the center of the plate, one thing is always guaranteed: There will be plenty of crispy potatoes, roast vegetables, Yorkshire puddings, and gravy.