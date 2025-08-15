Potato Salad Is Impossible To Resist With These Easy, Savory Additions
Potato salad is a stalwart summertime side dish with a traditional composition of mayonnaise, mustard, onion, and often ingredients like celery or hard-boiled egg. But if you're growing tired of the usual suspects, there is a reliable, irresistible flavor combination worth trying: bacon, ranch, and shredded cheddar cheese. Inspired by Tasting Table's bacon and egg ranch potato salad recipe, this potato salad iteration leans into some of the most universally adored ingredients for a side salad that's creamy, smooth, tangy, and a touch crispy.
The ranch dressing (these are our favorite store-bought brands of ranch) introduces a tangy zest from buttermilk and herbs, cutting through the starchiness of tender potatoes like red or Yukon Gold. Bacon brings crunchy, smoky saltiness, while shredded cheddar adds sharp, melty richness that makes the salad feel more indulgent without tipping into greasy territory. Even without the eggs used in the inspiration recipe, this version delivers bold flavor, just the right amount of bite, and it's a playful nod to loaded baked potatoes. It's simple, satisfying, and perfect for backyard barbecues or casual dinner sides.
Easy flavor boosts and variations to customize your potato salad
If you want to take this classic combo further, there are plenty of ways to make it your own. A handful of chopped green onions or chives lightens the richness and adds a fresh crunch (plus it deepens the loaded baked potato vibe). Some cooks stir in diced celery or bell pepper for extra texture, or dill pickles for elevated snap and saltiness. Swapping in Greek yogurt for part of the sour cream gives tanginess with fewer calories, while keeping that creamy texture.
For a spicy twist, mix in chopped jalapeños, taco seasoning, or a dash of hot sauce to wake up the ranch. If cheddar feels too heavy, try crumbled feta or pepper Jack for a sharper or spicier profile. Of course, chopped hard-boiled eggs make it closer to a bacon-and-egg ranch salad variant, perfect for brunch spreads. These tweaks retain the core trio of ranch, bacon, and cheddar while adding layers of flavor and texture.