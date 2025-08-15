Potato Salad Is Impossible To Resist With These Easy, Savory Additions

Potato salad is a stalwart summertime side dish with a traditional composition of mayonnaise, mustard, onion, and often ingredients like celery or hard-boiled egg. But if you're growing tired of the usual suspects, there is a reliable, irresistible flavor combination worth trying: bacon, ranch, and shredded cheddar cheese. Inspired by Tasting Table's bacon and egg ranch potato salad recipe, this potato salad iteration leans into some of the most universally adored ingredients for a side salad that's creamy, smooth, tangy, and a touch crispy.

The ranch dressing (these are our favorite store-bought brands of ranch) introduces a tangy zest from buttermilk and herbs, cutting through the starchiness of tender potatoes like red or Yukon Gold. Bacon brings crunchy, smoky saltiness, while shredded cheddar adds sharp, melty richness that makes the salad feel more indulgent without tipping into greasy territory. Even without the eggs used in the inspiration recipe, this version delivers bold flavor, just the right amount of bite, and it's a playful nod to loaded baked potatoes. It's simple, satisfying, and perfect for backyard barbecues or casual dinner sides.