The Flaky Topping That Gives Popcorn A Fresh Tropical Twist
Popcorn is a versatile snack that can be topped with either salty or sweet garnishes. But it can sometimes feel boring and stale to eat just plain old popcorn. Adding coconut flakes is a great way to mix it up when it is tasting a bit blah. Each crunchy handful stuffed into your mouth during a movie night will have a savory but sweet flavor to it with this nutty topping. The earthy but mildly candied taste of the coconut shavings incorporated with the popcorn is sure to be a memorable meal.
To be extra fancy, toasting the coconut flakes before adding to your popcorn can be a delectable choice, enhancing the bumpy texture of the corn and giving the plate a bright golden hue. Simply heat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and place a tray filled with spread-out coconut shavings into the appliance for eight to 10 minutes. Sprinkle the cooled bits on the puffed corn and eat as is, or amp this combo up a few more notches.
The best coconut popcorn flavor combos to eat
You certainly don't have to top your popcorn bucket with coconut bits alone to get a dash of sweetness with your snack. There are several delicious flavor blends that pair well with a bowl of corn that will tickle your tastebuds. To make you feel like you're lounging on the sand on a beach somewhere instead of on your couch and getting ready to stream Netflix, throw coconut flakes and small cubes of dried pineapple for a piña colada-esque plate. For a more citrusy tang with every munch and crunch, replace the pineapple with chili lime seasoning for a spicy but sweetly nutty dish of corn. You can even complement the bowl with this upgraded chili guacamole dip for more fun.
For those who want a more saccharine-filled bowl but with a nostalgic flair, make a Girl Scout cookie-inspired flavor combo. Pop your favorite brand of air-popped popcorn and gather it into a dish, and mix in a generous amount of coconut flakes into the puffed corn. Drizzle melted chocolate and caramel sauce on top of the crunchy mess and dig in for a midnight treat that can pair well with Samoa-flavored bundt cake. Or, substitute the caramel dressing for slivered almonds for a snack that tastes like Almond Joy.