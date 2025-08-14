9 Dishes That Intimidate Home Cooks But Are Surprisingly Easy To Prepare

Some people are natural born cooks, and others have a trickier time putting meals together. If you fall into the latter category, chances are you can achieve more than you think. It's easy to become intimidated by recipes and the appearance of certain dishes and assume there's no way you can make them. While there are some dishes that total amateurs probably shouldn't attempt (say, a tiered cake with elaborate frosting), plenty of others are easier to make than you might think. In the name of culinary expansion, we asked professionals for insight as to what dishes aren't all that hard to make.

Keeping in mind that home cooks are likely more inclined to pose this question, we spoke to a couple of culinary school instructors for a balanced take. Alana Maas, co-owner and culinary instructor of Northwest Culinary Academy in Vancouver, British Columbia, and "Chopped" Canada winner, shared some advice about cooking seemingly tricky dishes. Meanwhile, Angie Quaale, owner of Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and cooking school nearby in British Columbia, opened up about tips for stepping outside of your culinary comfort zone.

With expert guidance and a little bit of extra courage, you'll soon find yourself in the kitchen preparing dishes you had previously deemed only restaurant worthy. Whether you've been hesitant about making bread or stirring up the perfect risotto, it's time you gave it a shot.