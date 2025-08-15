When Smoking Pork, Consider This Chef's Advice For Leaving The Skin On Or Off

The best thing about pork, and make no mistake, there are many great things about pork, is that it lends itself to many different preparations and techniques. It's hard to deny the appeal of some good smoked pork, which can lead to anything from ribs to sausage to pulled pork. As with any other preparation, there are some steps you should take to ensure the best final product. If you're dealing with pork that has the skin on, like pork belly, for instance, you need to consider whether that skin should stay on. Unless you're smoking a whole pig, the skin probably doesn't need to be there.

Chef Billy Parisi told us there are cases when it may not matter that much. "If it's only on one side of the meat, as opposed to smoking a whole hog on a spit, I am completely fine with it," he explained. He also noted that most pork, like a shoulder or a pork butt, probably won't even come with the skin attached unless you request it from a butcher. But when it comes to a whole hog, the approach needs to be different.

"The skin can be quite delicious once it's crispy after hours of cooking," Parisi told us. But he doesn't always want it there, with good reason. "Unless I am smoking a whole hog, I keep the skin off so that I can build that coveted bark on the outside."