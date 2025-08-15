When Smoking Pork, Consider This Chef's Advice For Leaving The Skin On Or Off
The best thing about pork, and make no mistake, there are many great things about pork, is that it lends itself to many different preparations and techniques. It's hard to deny the appeal of some good smoked pork, which can lead to anything from ribs to sausage to pulled pork. As with any other preparation, there are some steps you should take to ensure the best final product. If you're dealing with pork that has the skin on, like pork belly, for instance, you need to consider whether that skin should stay on. Unless you're smoking a whole pig, the skin probably doesn't need to be there.
Chef Billy Parisi told us there are cases when it may not matter that much. "If it's only on one side of the meat, as opposed to smoking a whole hog on a spit, I am completely fine with it," he explained. He also noted that most pork, like a shoulder or a pork butt, probably won't even come with the skin attached unless you request it from a butcher. But when it comes to a whole hog, the approach needs to be different.
"The skin can be quite delicious once it's crispy after hours of cooking," Parisi told us. But he doesn't always want it there, with good reason. "Unless I am smoking a whole hog, I keep the skin off so that I can build that coveted bark on the outside."
The importance of bark
Bark forms when meat juices combine with the salt, sugar, and spices rubbed on the surface to form a crust. The juices, which include collagen and fat, form a solid layer on the surface once the meat has cooked long enough. That layer will even stay intact when you wrap it if it was done right. The texture and flavor of the bark are what elevate BBQ from ordinary to amazing, and they're exactly what you're after. But you can't have it with skin on.
The problem with skin is that "it can create a barrier for the smoky flavors to penetrate the meat," Parisi explained. It's different for smoking a whole hog, however, and there are benefits to keeping it on. The chef told us that the skin "will help keep juices in the meat, because nothing is getting past that thick skin. Secondly, that crispy skin is delicious after being cooked for several hours. It's crunchy, extra crispy, and pretty much like the best chip you've ever had."
If you're doing a big cookout and have access to a whole hog, you can feel confident keeping the skin on to ensure not only delicious pork but also crispy skin. But if you are smoking other cuts of pork, consider removing the skin entirely so you can focus on building that tasty bark.