The Easiest Cuts Of Pork To Smoke, According To An Expert

Finally getting to light up your smoker for the first time is worthy of celebration, but where do you begin? You know you want to cook up some pork but you haven't given much thought to the different cuts of pork before now. Not to worry, we tracked down Adam Truhler from The Grilling Dad and asked him about the easiest cuts of pork to smoke for beginners.

"Pork butt (think pulled pork) and spare ribs are my two favorite cuts of pork to smoke and they are both great for beginners," said Truhler. That's great news because apple cider smoked pulled pork is one of our favorite recipes. "You can smoke bone-in or boneless pork butt, it really doesn't matter. Bone-in is a bit easier to handle and looks much nicer, but if you're turning it into pulled pork in the end you can use either cut. You can get a bit more bark on a boneless pork butt because the removal of the bone creates more surface area."

When Truhler talks about bark, he's talking about the crunchy exterior of smoked meats that resembles the bark of a tree. It adds a nice texture to the meat, which is why grill masters aim for a decent layer of bark no matter what they're cooking. Whether you remove the bone or not is up to you, but if you're planning on pulling the pork apart before serving, the benefits of bone-in are diminished.