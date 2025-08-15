This Burrata Cheese Brand Is Not Worth The Hefty Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the different types of cheese out there, burrata is a fan favorite for its unique texture and balance of mild, yet decadent flavor. Often confused with mozzarella, burrata shares a round shape, white hue, and stretchy exterior. But, biting into it reveals an ultra creamy, stracciatella center. Burrata's popularity has made it a common commodity at grocery stores. We tasted 7 store-bought burrata cheese brands to find the ones worth buying and those that aren't, such as Buf.

We ranked various burrata brands according to criteria like size, texture, and flavor. We had high hopes for Buf's burrata, especially after reading about the brand's use of water buffalo milk and the laudable free-range environment provided for the animals. Unfortunately, all the hype didn't translate to a superior taste and texture. While the water buffalo milk gives this burrata a distinctly sweet and creamy flavor, we couldn't get past its structural and textural deficiencies.

From the start, this ball looked smaller and much more taut than its competitors. Sure enough, the mozzarella-like outer shell was extra thick and hard to cut through. Once we got through to what was supposed to be a creamy center, all hopes were shattered by a watery, yet chunky and almost curdled stracciatella filling. On top of it all, Buf's burrata was also the most expensive brand we sampled — we can safely say that it's not worth the hefty price.