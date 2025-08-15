This Burrata Cheese Brand Is Not Worth The Hefty Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Of all the different types of cheese out there, burrata is a fan favorite for its unique texture and balance of mild, yet decadent flavor. Often confused with mozzarella, burrata shares a round shape, white hue, and stretchy exterior. But, biting into it reveals an ultra creamy, stracciatella center. Burrata's popularity has made it a common commodity at grocery stores. We tasted 7 store-bought burrata cheese brands to find the ones worth buying and those that aren't, such as Buf.
We ranked various burrata brands according to criteria like size, texture, and flavor. We had high hopes for Buf's burrata, especially after reading about the brand's use of water buffalo milk and the laudable free-range environment provided for the animals. Unfortunately, all the hype didn't translate to a superior taste and texture. While the water buffalo milk gives this burrata a distinctly sweet and creamy flavor, we couldn't get past its structural and textural deficiencies.
From the start, this ball looked smaller and much more taut than its competitors. Sure enough, the mozzarella-like outer shell was extra thick and hard to cut through. Once we got through to what was supposed to be a creamy center, all hopes were shattered by a watery, yet chunky and almost curdled stracciatella filling. On top of it all, Buf's burrata was also the most expensive brand we sampled — we can safely say that it's not worth the hefty price.
Buf's burrata may not be the best, but better options do exist
After investigating reviews online, it's clear we aren't the only customers disappointed about shelling out a chunk of change for Buf's burrata. On Amazon, many one-star reviews listed complaints about texture. One customer even wrote that the outer layer was "as tough as the water buffalo's hide." Others described the shell of the burrata as "rubbery," "hard," or "dried out." Not only was its tough texture off-putting, but customers also found the center to be equally unpleasant. One likened the filling to "cottage cheese," whereas another reviewer lamented that it was "super runny and had a weird creamy, salty taste and texture." Some even thought the center tasted "sour" and "slightly rancid."
Ideally, a winning burrata should have a supple, elastic mozzarella shell and an ultra creamy, soft center with a richly buttery and subtly sweet flavor. While Buf doesn't live up to our expectations, we think that Vantia is the best burrata cheese brand on store shelves right now. It's so delicious that it can even be enjoyed on its own, which is how we sampled each brand in our ranking. However, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy burrata as part of a meal. Quality burrata is the mozzarella upgrade that your caprese salad needs. Its creamy interior can also make a great saucy garnish for a bowl of spaghetti bolognese. Burrata is even the perfect spreadable cheese to layer onto classic bruschetta crostini.