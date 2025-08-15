Give Your Martini A Savory Splash Of Umami And With This Fermented Add-In
The world of martinis is always growing and changing. While it may have started with just gin and dry vermouth, these days there are countless variants. When it comes to a dirty or filthy martini, these drinks typically include the standard gin or vodka, dry vermouth, and a measure or two of olive brine. But, there is no reason that you have to stick to olive juice when adding a savory punch to the tipple, and no one knows this better than John Roel Carpo, General Manager at Musaek & Bar Manager at sister restaurants, HOWOO and DubuHaus. His suggestion for upping the umami in this classic cocktail is to add a little bit of white kimchi broth.
If you've never had it, kimchi is a fermented vegetable dish that's a staple in Korean cuisine. The bulk of the dish is typically napa cabbage, but other vegetables like daikon radish, scallions, carrots, and bell peppers can also make an appearance, depending on the recipe. Given that it is a fermented product, the broth must be salty. But, it is also typically flavored with aromatics like garlic, ginger, and onion. When it comes to white kimchi, fruits like apple or pear can also add some sweetness. Fermentation adds a significant umami boost, leaving a flavor-packed broth that is easy to fit perfectly into a chilled martini.
Which type of kimchi water is best for martinis?
There are many different types of kimchi, but you don't want to use just any juice in a martini — Carpo was clear about that. White kimchi is made without the gochugaru (Korean chili powder) that's used in most kimchi. That means you won't be adding too much heat to your drink. Additionally, when asked about how to use white kimchi in cocktails, Carpo was explicit that you should use, "only the juice," not the fermented vegetables themselves.
As for how to craft a white kimchi martini, you have options. Start with an easy dirty martini recipe, and simply replace the olive brine with kimchi juice. That will give you the purest flavor. But, Carpo's suggestion takes things up a notch. For him, the best way to use white kimchi juice is mixed into a tomato kimchi martini. As in our spicy tomatini recipe, tomato martinis typically involve muddling tomatoes in a shaker to imbue the drink with savory flavor. With tomato water and kimchi juice working in tandem, the complexity and umami in this martini is off the charts.
As for how to get your hands on white kimchi juice, don't worry, you don't have go through the whole fermentation process before you can enjoy this delightful cocktail. White kimchi can be harder to track down than spicier variants, but in this modern age, the internet provides. Order yourself a package of Mommy Boss's Premium White Kimchi on Amazon for under $10, and you'll get that shaker moving in no time.