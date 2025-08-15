Give Your Martini A Savory Splash Of Umami And With This Fermented Add-In

There are many different types of kimchi, but you don't want to use just any juice in a martini — Carpo was clear about that. White kimchi is made without the gochugaru (Korean chili powder) that's used in most kimchi. That means you won't be adding too much heat to your drink. Additionally, when asked about how to use white kimchi in cocktails, Carpo was explicit that you should use, "only the juice," not the fermented vegetables themselves.

As for how to craft a white kimchi martini, you have options. Start with an easy dirty martini recipe, and simply replace the olive brine with kimchi juice. That will give you the purest flavor. But, Carpo's suggestion takes things up a notch. For him, the best way to use white kimchi juice is mixed into a tomato kimchi martini. As in our spicy tomatini recipe, tomato martinis typically involve muddling tomatoes in a shaker to imbue the drink with savory flavor. With tomato water and kimchi juice working in tandem, the complexity and umami in this martini is off the charts.

As for how to get your hands on white kimchi juice, don't worry, you don't have go through the whole fermentation process before you can enjoy this delightful cocktail. White kimchi can be harder to track down than spicier variants, but in this modern age, the internet provides. Order yourself a package of Mommy Boss's Premium White Kimchi on Amazon for under $10, and you'll get that shaker moving in no time.