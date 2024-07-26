Dirty Vs Filthy Martini: Is There A Difference?
If you want your cocktail order to give you an air of suave sophistication, there's a good chance you're opting for a Martini. Even before James Bond uttered the phrase "shaken and not stirred," the drink was known as a favorite of high-powered drinkers. With so many possible variations in ingredients and preparation, ordering a Martini requires some finesse, not to mention a knowledge of your own preferences. Bond, for instance, was partial to a Vesper Martini, while some prefer their Martinis dry (light on the vermouth), wet (heavy on the vermouth), or "perfect" (a mix of sweet and dry vermouth). There's also plenty of debate to be had about the merits of gin vs. vodka as your cocktail's base spirit.
But there's one Martini variation with a savory, olive-y flavor that sets it apart: the Dirty Martini. Favored by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dirty Martinis add olive brine into the standard Martini formula, giving the drink a pungent taste and a cloudy appearance; hence, the "dirty" descriptor. The moniker has also become something of a double entendre, and cheeky bar patrons will sometimes order their Martinis "extra dirty," "filthy," or even "slutty." What exactly makes a Martini filthy, however? It all comes down to the ratio of olive brine to spirits.
What is a Dirty Martini?
The origin of the Dirty Martini is commonly traced back to New York City in 1901, when a bartender named John O'Connor decided to take the classic Martini garnish — an olive — and incorporate it further into the drink's composition. Though originally made by muddling olives into the drink, eventually, a splash of olive brine came to define this cocktail. The drink is beloved by olive fanatics and those who prefer their drinks to err on the side of savory rather than sweet.
Our recipe for a straightforward Dirty Martini requires just three ingredients: gin, dry vermouth, and a jar of olives with plenty of brine. Cold is key to nailing a Dirty Martini, so make sure your mixing glass has plenty of ice. If you're aiming for dirty, rather than filthy, use only a quarter-ounce of olive brine in your mix. Just stir (or shake), strain, and pour into a Martini glass — preferably chilled — and don't forget to garnish with an olive (or two or three). Voilà! A drink that would make FDR proud.
What is a Filthy Martini?
As opposed to its subtler predecessor, the Filthy Martini aims for maximum brininess by upping the proportion of olive juice. To mix a Filthy Martini, use a ratio of 2 ounces of your preferred spirit to 1 ounce of olive brine. Some recipes nix the vermouth in this variation altogether, since its flavor is typically overpowered by the meaty, aromatic taste of olive. In the end, the choice is yours!
Both Dirty and Filthy Martinis can be made with either vodka or gin, depending on preference, though the botanicals in gin pair particularly well with the salinity of olive brine. Gin versions tend to be more spirit-forward given the liquor's distinct flavor profile, while vodka's more neutral taste is more easily masked by the olives.
There are also plenty of creative ways to modify and personalize both the Dirty Martini and its filthy cousin, including some without olives entirely! If you are an olive lover, however, a fun way to add dimension to this classic cocktail is to use flavored versions, such as olives stuffed with blue cheese, as the source of your brine and garnish. Pair a plussed-up Filthy Martini with charcuterie for the ultimate sophisticated pre-dinner indulgence.