Dirty Vs Filthy Martini: Is There A Difference?

If you want your cocktail order to give you an air of suave sophistication, there's a good chance you're opting for a Martini. Even before James Bond uttered the phrase "shaken and not stirred," the drink was known as a favorite of high-powered drinkers. With so many possible variations in ingredients and preparation, ordering a Martini requires some finesse, not to mention a knowledge of your own preferences. Bond, for instance, was partial to a Vesper Martini, while some prefer their Martinis dry (light on the vermouth), wet (heavy on the vermouth), or "perfect" (a mix of sweet and dry vermouth). There's also plenty of debate to be had about the merits of gin vs. vodka as your cocktail's base spirit.

But there's one Martini variation with a savory, olive-y flavor that sets it apart: the Dirty Martini. Favored by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dirty Martinis add olive brine into the standard Martini formula, giving the drink a pungent taste and a cloudy appearance; hence, the "dirty" descriptor. The moniker has also become something of a double entendre, and cheeky bar patrons will sometimes order their Martinis "extra dirty," "filthy," or even "slutty." What exactly makes a Martini filthy, however? It all comes down to the ratio of olive brine to spirits.