Sheet Pan Tacos Will Totally Upgrade Your Tuesday Routine

Taco Tuesday is about to get a whole lot easier. Thanks to the convenience of a sheet pan, the fillings for your tacos can cook as you get to work pouring margs and setting out side dishes. Using a sheet pan to put together a meal is a culinary hack that allows you to walk away from the stove as ingredients get to know each other in the oven. Then, with a filling like our chile-lime sweet potato and chickpea sheet-pan tacos recipe heated and ready to go, hungry guests can assemble their own meals and customize plates with toppings of their choosing.

Throwing seasoned veggies and proteins onto a sheet pan and into the oven, warming up tortillas, and setting out a bowl of tortilla chips and homemade guac is a no-fail meal that deserves a regular spot in your weekly meal lineup. Using a sheet pan also helps you cater to specific dietary needs, as you can delegate specific pans for vegetarians and carnivorous eaters. Add flavorful rice, salsa, Mexican kale salad, and grilled corn, and you have a feast for your family or to serve to your next dinner party.