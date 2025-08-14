How To Grind Cinnamon Without Buying A Grater

Cinnamon's subtle sweetness and spiciness can be added to foods and drinks in either its whole, stick form (that is, when the bark of the tree is not pulverized) or in a ground, powdered form. However, while cinnamon sticks have many uses and are great for steeping, the powdered form reigns supreme in classics like homemade cinnamon rolls, desserts, sauces, and more. Thankfully, turning cinnamon sticks into a powder is easier than it sounds and can be done so within minutes, even if you don't own a grater. In fact, there are plenty of everyday kitchen tools you can use to grind cinnamon, ranging from a mortar and pestle to a spice grinder.

A mortar and pestle is one of the easiest options because you're grinding the cinnamon manually. This tool gives you more control over the texture of the powder, making it as coarse or fine as you want it to be.

However, if you want something quicker and less laborious, and happen to have a coffee grinder lying around, you can use that as well. Just be mindful that the smell and taste of cinnamon can linger in the grinder despite washing and can seep into your next brew. It's workable if you like the taste of cinnamon in your coffee, but is no fun if you don't. That said, if you find yourself frequently grinding your cinnamon this way, it's a good idea to invest in a spice grinder specifically for the job.