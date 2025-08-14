These Are The Chocolate Chips Crumbl Likely Uses In Its Cookies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Crumbl cookie menu rotates, but one item remains, and that's the chocolate chip cookie. It's on the menu every single week. But, Crumbl switches between two types of chocolate chip cookies, alternating milk and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Although the exact recipe for these iconic cookies is a closely guarded secret – even the employees only work with a pre-made cookie mix — insiders have spilled the beans on Reddit about which brand of milk chocolate chips makes it into the treats: Guittard.

Chocolate chips can really make or break a cookie. You want to pick ones that hold their shape when baked, but still melt in your mouth once you bite in. Guittard Milk Chocolate Baking Chips certainly fit that profile, as they placed at the very top of our ranking of 15 chocolate chip brands. The ingredients are very straightforward and don't contain anything that you can't pronounce — just cane sugar, milk, cocoa butter, cacao beans, sunflower lecithin, and vanilla.

People often praise the superior texture and flavor of Guittard's chips, reporting they are easy to bake with in cookies and beyond. One Amazon reviewer even admitted, "I bought these because supposedly these are the ones Crumbl uses for its chocolate chip cookies. We ended up eating all the chips straight from the bag and never even bothered to make cookies." The only downside to the Guittard chips is their price, as they're definitely not on the cheap side.