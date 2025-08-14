These Are The Chocolate Chips Crumbl Likely Uses In Its Cookies
The Crumbl cookie menu rotates, but one item remains, and that's the chocolate chip cookie. It's on the menu every single week. But, Crumbl switches between two types of chocolate chip cookies, alternating milk and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Although the exact recipe for these iconic cookies is a closely guarded secret – even the employees only work with a pre-made cookie mix — insiders have spilled the beans on Reddit about which brand of milk chocolate chips makes it into the treats: Guittard.
Chocolate chips can really make or break a cookie. You want to pick ones that hold their shape when baked, but still melt in your mouth once you bite in. Guittard Milk Chocolate Baking Chips certainly fit that profile, as they placed at the very top of our ranking of 15 chocolate chip brands. The ingredients are very straightforward and don't contain anything that you can't pronounce — just cane sugar, milk, cocoa butter, cacao beans, sunflower lecithin, and vanilla.
People often praise the superior texture and flavor of Guittard's chips, reporting they are easy to bake with in cookies and beyond. One Amazon reviewer even admitted, "I bought these because supposedly these are the ones Crumbl uses for its chocolate chip cookies. We ended up eating all the chips straight from the bag and never even bothered to make cookies." The only downside to the Guittard chips is their price, as they're definitely not on the cheap side.
Guittard may not be the only brand Crumbl uses in its chocolate chip cookies
If you're setting out to make elevated Crumbl chocolate chip cookies at home, Guittard is not the only choice of chips you can go for. According to an alleged corporate message from Crumbl shared on Facebook, the cookie chain also reaches for the Ghirardelli brand. On Amazon, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Premium Baking Chips are selling for $0.43 per ounce, which is more wallet-friendly than the $0.65 per ounce Guittard chips.
Now you know about the milk chocolate chips, but what about the semi-sweet chunks? Per Reddit, Crumbl opts for a different brand – Van Leer. This brand sells its products specifically to businesses, so you can only get the chocolate chunks in wholesale quantities. For the average home baker, a better option would be the semi-sweet chocolate chips from the two aforementioned brands. The Guittard Semi-Sweet Baking Chips will cost you $0.62 per ounce, while the Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Premium Baking Chips are slightly cheaper at $0.42 per ounce. Either way, your cookies are bound to turn out delicious.