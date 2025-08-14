The Cheap Dishwasher Brand You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs

Your dishwasher can make or break how you experience your kitchen. A good dishwasher ensures that kitchen tasks run seamlessly, leaving your plates and silverware spotless and ready to use without a second thought. But, a subpar appliance can create twice the amount of work it should — it's simply the worst feeling when you pull a cruddy dish out of a dishwasher that just finished its cycle. There's one brand that seems to create more problems than others, and that's Frigidaire.

Frigidaire began as a refrigerator company in the early 20th century, and that's still the appliance that comes to mind when many think of the brand, which is why you may not even be aware that Frigidaire has a line of dishwashers — and, perhaps, it should stay that way. Alex Hill, an appliance specialist at The Appliance Depot, told House Digest that when it comes to dishwashers, "Brands like Frigidaire often have a higher rate of customer complaints related to performance issues and shorter lifespans." He used one personally and found that "despite being relatively new, the dishwasher struggled with basic tasks, like cleaning a standard load of dishes."

At the very least, your dishwasher should be able to effectively wash a lightly soiled batch of dishes. Luckily, there are plenty of brands that can. In fact, it just so happens that Bosch, one of the most affordable dishwasher brands, is also one of the most highly rated. That said, Frigidaire reviews remain pretty lousy across the board.