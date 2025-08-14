The Cheap Dishwasher Brand You Should Avoid Buying At All Costs
Your dishwasher can make or break how you experience your kitchen. A good dishwasher ensures that kitchen tasks run seamlessly, leaving your plates and silverware spotless and ready to use without a second thought. But, a subpar appliance can create twice the amount of work it should — it's simply the worst feeling when you pull a cruddy dish out of a dishwasher that just finished its cycle. There's one brand that seems to create more problems than others, and that's Frigidaire.
Frigidaire began as a refrigerator company in the early 20th century, and that's still the appliance that comes to mind when many think of the brand, which is why you may not even be aware that Frigidaire has a line of dishwashers — and, perhaps, it should stay that way. Alex Hill, an appliance specialist at The Appliance Depot, told House Digest that when it comes to dishwashers, "Brands like Frigidaire often have a higher rate of customer complaints related to performance issues and shorter lifespans." He used one personally and found that "despite being relatively new, the dishwasher struggled with basic tasks, like cleaning a standard load of dishes."
At the very least, your dishwasher should be able to effectively wash a lightly soiled batch of dishes. Luckily, there are plenty of brands that can. In fact, it just so happens that Bosch, one of the most affordable dishwasher brands, is also one of the most highly rated. That said, Frigidaire reviews remain pretty lousy across the board.
Truth or Frigidaire?
Daniel Vasilevski, director and owner of Bright Force Electrical, also told House Digest, "Frigidaire dishwashers ... tend to break down more often than other brands. We commonly see mechanical problems early on, such as motors and pumps wearing out, as well as seals that start leaking after a relatively short period of use."
Users on Reddit generally concur. In a thread on r/Appliances asking for opinions about a Frigidaire dishwasher, there were lots of, well, frigid thoughts shared about the brand. One commenter wrote, "This Frigidaire dishwasher that I inherited in my new home is the worst dishwasher that I have ever used — nothing compares to this piece of garbage." Another lamented, "I hate this ... dishwasher with the power of 10,000 burning sins, and it had made me swear off ever buying another cent of any Frigidaire product." One Redditor even went as far to say, "Mine is less than a year old and does not clean the dishes! They have a gross film all over them, and all the dishwasher does is add dishwasher soap residue. I never thought there was much difference between dishwashers, but there really is in this case."
There are plenty of mistakes to avoid when buying new kitchen appliances, and buying a bad dishwasher is definitely one of them. So, skip the Frigidaire and save yourself the strife. Instead, invest in any one of the 10 absolute best dishwasher brands beloved by many.
Disclaimer: Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and House Digest.