10 Best California Wine Brands To Try This Summer

The Golden State is responsible for the majority of wine production in the U.S., as well as being in the top five producers by volume worldwide, so it's fair to say you'll come into contact with bottles from the state at your local wine shop. With over 4,000 wineries across California, it can get a bit overwhelming for consumers to choose one bottle over another. Larger producers tend to take up a solid chunk of shelf real estate, but you shouldn't stop your exploration of the region there. California and its many AVAs are well worth discovering, thanks to the wide range of landscapes, grape varieties, and vinification styles.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I've not only narrowed down the best wines to try out this summer, but I've put together a selection of California brands to add to your rotation. Choose from producers that prioritize lighter styles of wine with lower alcohol contents, those that focus on bubbly fun, and others that do a great job with classic and balanced styles. These 10 wine brands will make a perfect match for your summer, whether you're serving them at a beach picnic, garden party, or casual porch get-together.