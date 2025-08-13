The Country Where Anthony Bourdain Admitted He Was Drinking The Most

If you've watched Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" or "Parts Unknown," there are pretty good odds that you've seen him knock back a few drinks. He was a seasoned traveler and drinker, and like many others, often used alcohol to lubricate the social wheels. In fact, one of his most famous travel tips is to "drink heavily with locals whenever possible." But even an experienced drinker like Bourdain had his limits, and there was one country in particular that tested them whenever he visited: Russia.

Bourdain described his Russian drinking experiences in an interview with Conan O'Brien, speaking of the warm bottle of vodka that was always on the dining table, no matter the time of day. Bourdain estimated that while shooting in Russia he averaged "two shots for breakfast, seven to nine for lunch, and 14 to 16 for dinner." Even for a man as accustomed to heavy drinking as he was, he described this schedule as "punishing." But given the local culture, he couldn't turn it down.

According to Bourdain, the heart of the issue was the many toasts that were made over these meals. When his tablemates would raise a glass to topics like freeing Europe from fascism, the end of the Cold War, and their own mothers, he had no choice but to drink with them. Eventually, he had to limit himself geographically. "There's a reason I only do Russia shows like every five years," Bourdain told O'Brien, "It's because I've gotta go to Betty Ford afterwards."