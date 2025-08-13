The Country Where Anthony Bourdain Admitted He Was Drinking The Most
If you've watched Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" or "Parts Unknown," there are pretty good odds that you've seen him knock back a few drinks. He was a seasoned traveler and drinker, and like many others, often used alcohol to lubricate the social wheels. In fact, one of his most famous travel tips is to "drink heavily with locals whenever possible." But even an experienced drinker like Bourdain had his limits, and there was one country in particular that tested them whenever he visited: Russia.
Bourdain described his Russian drinking experiences in an interview with Conan O'Brien, speaking of the warm bottle of vodka that was always on the dining table, no matter the time of day. Bourdain estimated that while shooting in Russia he averaged "two shots for breakfast, seven to nine for lunch, and 14 to 16 for dinner." Even for a man as accustomed to heavy drinking as he was, he described this schedule as "punishing." But given the local culture, he couldn't turn it down.
According to Bourdain, the heart of the issue was the many toasts that were made over these meals. When his tablemates would raise a glass to topics like freeing Europe from fascism, the end of the Cold War, and their own mothers, he had no choice but to drink with them. Eventually, he had to limit himself geographically. "There's a reason I only do Russia shows like every five years," Bourdain told O'Brien, "It's because I've gotta go to Betty Ford afterwards."
Anthony Bourdain was no teetotaller, but Russia was a bit much
Bourdain's description of drinking in Russia doesn't make the affair sound particularly pleasant, nor does it give the impression that he enjoyed it much. Frankly, it stands in stark contrast to most of his public musings on alcohol. Anthony Bourdain's favorite drinks were often on his lips both literally and figuratively. Two cocktails that he mentioned often were negronis and caipirinhas.
In an interview with Barron's, Bourdain described the negroni as a "perfect mixed drink," and it is not hard to understand why. For starters, a classic negroni cocktail is a deliciously well-balanced drink with layers of aroma, sweetness, and bitterness. Beyond the quality of the drink, it is also a simple, equal-parts mixture of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, fitting into Bourdain's casual attitude about mixology. And the caipirinha is much the same. This Brazilian cachaca cocktail is made with no more than sugar muddled with lime, a generous pour of the country's signature liquor, and plenty of ice.
Despite his love of adult beverages, Bourdain was known to turn down tequila shots at the end of the night. But, frankly, that's just good thinking. If you've ever been caught by one of these, offered by a friend who wasn't quite ready for the party to end, you know what a mistake it can be. Fortunately, Bourdain had an answer for that as well, telling TMZ: "Aspirin. Cold Coca-Cola. Smoke a joint. Eat some spicy Sichuan food." The internet is full of potential hangover cures, but Bourdain's is a unique reflection of the man himself. It's also probably a tough one to manage in Russia.