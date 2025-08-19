Sick Of Sidecars? Try A Between The Sheets Cocktail Instead

You might be familiar with the classic Sidecar: cognac, orange liqueur, and a dash of lemon juice. Simple, fruity, and packs quite a wallop, the Sidecar is a favorite for many. But if you've been drinking too many Sidecars and want a change, you can (quite literally) shake things up by making a Between the Sheets.

This rather sensuous-sounding cocktail is actually a close cousin of the Sidecar. You still start with 3/4 ounce of brandy for the alcoholic base, then add an equal splash of white rum. Other than bringing a slightly tropical vibe to the mix, the dry rum plays rather well with the oaky and vanilla notes of brandy for a cocktail that feels both new and tastes like deja vu. The rest is a textbook Sidecar, including 3/4 ounce of orange liqueur (Triple Sec is popular for this drink) for a sweet and citrusy boost, then 1/4 ounce of lemon juice for brightness. Mix everything in a well-chilled shaker, strain, and enjoy.

If you love your Sidecars extra-dry, the rum addition will make this even more satisfying to sip. The drink's headiness from the doubled alcohols is probably why they call it "Between the Sheets". Have a few sips, and you'll be ready to call it an evening!