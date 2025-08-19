Sick Of Sidecars? Try A Between The Sheets Cocktail Instead
You might be familiar with the classic Sidecar: cognac, orange liqueur, and a dash of lemon juice. Simple, fruity, and packs quite a wallop, the Sidecar is a favorite for many. But if you've been drinking too many Sidecars and want a change, you can (quite literally) shake things up by making a Between the Sheets.
This rather sensuous-sounding cocktail is actually a close cousin of the Sidecar. You still start with 3/4 ounce of brandy for the alcoholic base, then add an equal splash of white rum. Other than bringing a slightly tropical vibe to the mix, the dry rum plays rather well with the oaky and vanilla notes of brandy for a cocktail that feels both new and tastes like deja vu. The rest is a textbook Sidecar, including 3/4 ounce of orange liqueur (Triple Sec is popular for this drink) for a sweet and citrusy boost, then 1/4 ounce of lemon juice for brightness. Mix everything in a well-chilled shaker, strain, and enjoy.
If you love your Sidecars extra-dry, the rum addition will make this even more satisfying to sip. The drink's headiness from the doubled alcohols is probably why they call it "Between the Sheets". Have a few sips, and you'll be ready to call it an evening!
This Sidecar variation has variations of its own
Even the Between the Sheets has some variations of its own that follow its split base approach. Once you've perfected your Between the Sheets, simply swap out the white rum for dry gin, and you've got what's called a "Maiden's Prayer". At first glance, gin might seem like an odd choice for such a fruity, citrusy cocktail. But give it a try — the botanical and herbal notes blend surprisingly well with the flavors of orange liqueur and lemon juice, elevating the flavor of the entire drink instead of overwhelming it.
And if you wish to tip the balance toward fruity rather than boozy, you can also give Gennaro's Sidecar a try. Start with a shot of cognac, 3/4 ounce of orange liqueur, but instead of rum or gin, add half a shot of limoncello — a sweet and bright-tasting Italian liqueur. Triple Sec, limoncello, then a half-shot of fresh lemon juice might sound like you're mixing toward a citrus overload, but limoncello actually comes with enough natural sweetness to balance out all the tartness. The result's all but guaranteed to be irresistible if you've a taste for cocktails on the zestier side.