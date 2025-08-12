How The Founder Of Dave's Killer Bread Turned His Life Around And Went On To Create A Beloved Brand
Dave Dahl, the founder of Dave's Killer Bread, believes in second chances. After spending a cumulative 15 years in prison, Dahl had an epiphany during his fourth (and final) stint incarcerated: he didn't want to return to prison ever again. This turning point marked the beginning of how he transformed his life and the lives of others for good, eventually starting a bread brand that has taken the world by storm.
Growing up, Dahl and his siblings often helped out at their family-owned Portland bakery, NatureBake. Dave's father, James Dahl, had been making bread his entire life. As a Seventh-day Adventist and extraordinary baker, his loaves were vegan, whole-grain, and organic. But by the time Dahl was a teenager, he was headed down the wrong path: engaging in substance abuse and facing depression, which landed him in trouble. Years later, after a combination of family visits from his brother Glenn, who took over the family business, and antidepressants, Dave was ready to be a creative force and do something meaningful with his life.
He joined the NatureBake team, lending support with whatever was needed around the bakery. This sparked his excitement, and he began experimenting with seeds and grains, trying new recipes, and naming the resulting loaves. In 2005, they debuted their new bread brand, Dave's Killer Bread, named after the killer quality and flavor, at Portland's Farmer's Market during the Summer Loaves Fest. The rest was history. Although Fred Meyer, a grocery chain in the Pacific Northwest, initially turned the product down, a year later it was stocked on the chain's shelves. Now, Dave's Killer Bread is stocked in grocery stores, from Costco to Whole Foods.
Where is Dave from Dave's Killer Bread Now?
In 2015, Dahl sold the business to Flower Foods for $275 million. The company also owns the famous gluten-free brand Simple Mills, known for their almond flour crackers. While creating the Dave's Killer Bread brand, Dahl knew he wanted to establish Second Chances, an employment program that helps those with criminal backgrounds to build a career and contribute to society. As a living, breathing example of his own life, he believed that people's past does not define their future.
Nowadays, Dahl is no longer involved in day-to-day operations, but he continues to support the business. His commitment to formerly incarcerated individuals has never ceased, as he champions a variety of educational organizations dedicated to this cause, such as Constructing Hope, Central City Concern, and Nucleos.
Now, with over 30 Dave's Killer Bread products gracing the shelves, ranging from breakfast breads (including the best store-bought English muffins out there) to snack bites, the brand continues to innovate with new sandwich rolls in two different varieties, Sandwich Rolls Done Right and 21 Whole Grains and Seeds. The "Breadhead Nation" lives on. Love Dave's Killer Bread as much as we do? Here are 12 facts about Dave's Killer Bread that you'll be glad to know.
