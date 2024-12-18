The Best Store-Bought English Muffins Are Worth The High Price Tag
English muffins can make for an easy snack or satisfying breakfast, and when stacked with your choice of savory cheeses and meats or sweeter swashes of maple syrup and cinnamon powder, these toasted beauties are reliable foundations for simple recipes. Leading our ranking of store-bought English muffins is Dave's Killer Bread version. These soft pieces make snacks eaten over the sink that much more enjoyable, and the ridges of these classic treats are ready to soak up honey, compound butters, spreads, and toppings of your choosing.
Dave's Killer classic English muffins are made with super grains like barley, millet, rye, spelt, and quinoa. These muffins embody what Dave's Killer Bread strives for: Bread recipes that are delicious, texturally satisfying, and made with quality ingredients. Just like the rest of Dave's Killer Bread recipes, the English muffins are made with non-GMO ingredients and organic grains and seeds. Without any high fructose corn syrup or bleached flour, the nooks and crannies of these serve as the perfect platform for the ingredients and seasonings you use to crown each toasted piece.
The Rockin' Grains version of the bread muffins, a reiteration of the company's original recipe made with flax and sunflower seeds, quinoa, and millet, is listed for just under $6, while a pack of Dave's Killer Bread Organic Killer Classic English Muffins cost just under $7. Price can vary according to where you are buying the product, but by comparison, six of Thomas' Original plain English muffins will run around $4.69.
Choosing where to spend your hard-earned cash
Dave's Killer Bread might have launched onto the farmers market scene in Portland in 2005, but its roots can be traced back to 1955. Dave, for who the brand is named, returned to making sprouted wheat breads and organic recipes after serving 15 years in prison. Dave's Killer Bread was honored by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing 5000 companies in 2011, and three years later, the bakery's products began appearing on Costco shelves and winning over bread lovers around the world.
The idea of second-chance employment is baked into the company, as the team looks to staff regardless of background, even actively hiring those with criminal records with the belief that everyone deserves a chance to reroute their life story. So while you may be spending an extra dollar or two to purchase one of their packages of English muffins, you can also know that, in addition to getting a delicious product, you're supporting a business with social good at the heart of their work. Once you have these muffins stocked in your kitchen, toasting one of these beauties will fill your home with aromas that will trigger nostalgia and instant hunger as you prepare to bite into a tasty balance of grainy, nutty flavor. We think this is a win across the board.