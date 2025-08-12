The Leafy Step That Takes Soggy Lobster Roll Buns Out Of The Equation Forever

Fresh lobster meat doused in melted butter or a creamy salad with the shellfish and ingredients like celery, lobster rolls are a classic dish, especially in the Northeast during summer. One little, but common, issue with lobster rolls, however, is that the bread can turn soggy rather quickly. Luckily, there's a humble ingredient that can prevent this mishap with the pricey sandwich, and it's the simple addition of lettuce.

Now, we get it, traditional lobster rolls don't typically use lettuce between the bun and the shellfish; we've seen the debates online. However, lobster rolls are pricey to make at home or to order at a restaurant, especially when they're fresh. So, if it means saving your sandwich, a little lettuce might be worth it. The lettuce acts as a barrier between the bun and the lobster concoction, which is especially helpful if you need to make the sandwich ahead of time. But really, you can experiment with different types of lettuce from romaine to arugula to add varying texture and flavor to the sandwich — and prevent soggy bread (yuck).