Greek Yogurt Vs. Regular Yogurt: Which Is Better For Smoothies?

A yogurt smoothie packed with fresh fruit makes a refreshing and healthy summer drink. But add in a creamy banana, a drizzle of honey, and a dollop of peanut butter, and you have a decadent, drinkable dessert on your hands. Regular yogurt is great for making both these varieties of smoothie, but if you're after a richer and thicker-textured beverage that has a higher protein content, go for the Greek stuff.

To understand why this is the case, let's take a deep dive into how both of these dairy products are made. Regular yogurt is made when bacterial culture is combined with heated milk and fermented. The bacteria converts the sugar in the milk into lactic acid, which causes it to coagulate and thicken, lending it a distinctive consistency and tang. At this point, sweeteners and fruit can be added to the natural yogurt to create different flavors. Greek yogurt is simply regular yogurt that has been strained of whey. As the extra liquid is removed, Greek yogurt is more concentrated and has a thicker and creamier texture by nature. This also means it contains more protein per gram than regular yogurt, making it an excellent addition to a high-protein smoothie prepped after a post-gym workout. The result? A slurpable smoothie with heaps of satisfying body and richness that's counterbalanced with a touch of tang.