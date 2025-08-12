Give Your Oatmeal Breakfast A Boost With This Savory Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When thinking of an oatmeal breakfast, your mind probably jumps straight to one indulgent affair – sweet parfait-like toppings like fresh berries, honey, or maybe a light dusting of cinnamon and brown sugar on top. There's nothing wrong with being enthusiastic about your strawberry overnight oats, but if you're looking to break the routine, here's a trick that'll flip how you enjoy your breakfast upside down: Add a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil on your oatmeal.

Look, we know exactly what you're thinking: Olive oil is usually reserved for salad dressings or drizzling over finished savory dishes. But hear us out. The subtle grassy and fruity flavor of quality extra-virgin olive oil will be a tasty twist on the palate. The key is using the right type of oil for the job. Rather than regular olive oil, which, since it's been refined, has little to no taste at all, you ought to use extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO), such as this Pompeiian Smooth EVOO. EVOO still retains the flavors of the olives it was pressed from; that's what makes this breakfast hack so special.

Beyond the taste factor, EVOO is packed full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, along with vitamins and heart-healthy unsaturated fats. With just a drizzle, you can boost the taste and nutritional value of your breakfast in one fell swoop, which is as good an upgrade as it can get.