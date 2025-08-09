These 8 Coffee Companies Grow Their Beans In The United States

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the United States. According to the National Coffee Association, most Americans drink coffee daily, beating out all other beverages, including water. Despite how much Americans love coffee, most brands get their coffee from other parts of the world, with Brazil alone providing 37% of all coffee, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The fact of the matter is, coffee can only be grown in certain conditions, which are most often found in the warm climates of the Southern Hemisphere.

However, there are efforts being made to produce coffee within the United States. For instance, Florida researchers are beginning to test crops and have had some success even while dealing with hurricanes. At the same time, a groundbreaking hydroponic farm in North Carolina is looking to sell its first batch of beans. You don't have to wait for advancements in agriculture to enjoy U.S. grown coffee, though. Check out these U.S.-based coffee brands offering premium beans that taste delicious.