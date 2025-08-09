These 8 Coffee Companies Grow Their Beans In The United States
Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the United States. According to the National Coffee Association, most Americans drink coffee daily, beating out all other beverages, including water. Despite how much Americans love coffee, most brands get their coffee from other parts of the world, with Brazil alone providing 37% of all coffee, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The fact of the matter is, coffee can only be grown in certain conditions, which are most often found in the warm climates of the Southern Hemisphere.
However, there are efforts being made to produce coffee within the United States. For instance, Florida researchers are beginning to test crops and have had some success even while dealing with hurricanes. At the same time, a groundbreaking hydroponic farm in North Carolina is looking to sell its first batch of beans. You don't have to wait for advancements in agriculture to enjoy U.S. grown coffee, though. Check out these U.S.-based coffee brands offering premium beans that taste delicious.
California Coffee Collective
Sunny California is well known for its agriculture. According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, over 30% of the nation's vegetables and over 75% of the country's fruits and nuts are grown in California. Although the climate isn't quite perfect for growing coffee, the California Coffee Collective has managed to harvest a crop of it for many years. This seasonal coffee brand grows its beans at Rancho Filoso in Ventura County, California. It converted 1.5 acres of its avocado-growing land to coffee, resulting in a very limited stock each year. The California Coffee Collective also roasts its coffee exclusively with a local roaster, Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters.
Two varieties of coffee are available to choose from, the Caturra and Geisha collections, both of which are harvested around June. Cascara jelly and syrup are also available year-round. Cascara, the husk that covers the beans, is a sweet addition to pantries and can be used in many recipes depending on its form. Since this American-grown coffee is sold out so quickly, opting for the syrup or jelly may be easier for most shoppers.
FRINJ Coffee
Another option for those seeking California-grown coffee is FRINJ. This coffee brand doesn't just rely on its own stock. Coffee farmers in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Diego counties are supported by FRINJ. Its partners include musician Jason Mraz, who is a cultivator at Mraz Family Farms. FRINJ Coffee is the result of a partnership between organic farmer Jay Ruskey, and California Cooperative Extension farm advisor Mark Gaskell. FRINJ boasts on its website that it is "the only coffee business that controls the entire complex process, from the field to the cup," making it a very unique coffee brand. In 2014, FRINJ coffee was rated the 27th best coffee in the world with a score of 92, which is considered "exceptional."
You can buy FRINJ coffee either roasted or unroasted, but it only sells in bulk — meaning you might spend a little more than usual. Alternatively, you can always buy FRINJ Coffee's California-grown coffee for a limited time at some local cafés, like Golden Line Coffee in Santa Barbara.
Kauai Coffee Company
One U.S.-grown coffee brand has become a staple on grocery store shelves, making it easily accessible to everyone. The Kauai Coffee Company offers its beans in vibrant bags in most grocery store chains, including Kroger and Walmart. Grown, harvested, and roasted in Hawaii, this coffee brand has a variety of flavors and roast levels to choose from. Whether you prefer a plain, dark-roast blend or one with extra flavor, like coconut caramel crunch, it's easy to find flavors that suit your tastes.
Kauai is able to produce such a diverse range of products because it grows an impressive four million coffee plants on its 3,100-acre estate. The company's expertise in growing quality coffee is the direct result of decades of experience, as the brand was founded in 1987 and has become Hawaii's largest diversified agricultural project in the past half-century. Hawaii is one of the only places in the United States where coffee beans can be grown, and Kauai is one of the most affordable and widely accessible U.S. brands on the market.
Big Island Coffee Roasters
It's not uncommon for small farms to have humble beginnings, but Big Island Coffee Roasters takes its origin story to the extreme. In 2010, the founders of this American-grown coffee brand bought the farm from a guy on Craigslist. Although the land was run-down, it was still a viable coffee farm. Having a background in organic agriculture and biology, the two founders, Kelleigh Stewart and Brandon von Damitz, rehabilitated the land. In 2013, the company's Puna Pink Bourbon coffee was named grand champion in the Hawaii Coffee Association's statewide cupping competition.
Based in and around Puna, Hawaii, Big Island Coffee Roasters sells a wide range of coffees. Although the coffee blends available are a bit more expensive than store-bought options, there's a good reason why. All of the handcrafted coffee is made from high-quality beans and is roasted to order. The brand also makes sure to work with numerous local farmers to ensure a variety of flavors is always available. Plus, Big Island Coffee Roasters will ship its American-grown coffee around the world, including Canada, Europe, and even Asia.
Bad Ass Coffee
A newcomer to the coffee scene, Bad Ass Coffee is gaining a lot of followers thanks to its many café locations across the country. However, it's the brand's tasty coffee that keeps people coming back. In fact, a major reason for its expansion was now owner B.J. Bilanzich's affinity for the coffee, which prompted her to franchise cafés back home in Salt Lake City before buying the company outright. While it would have been easy enough to grab quality coffee from just about anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere, Bad Ass Coffee chose to keep operations within the United States. While this brand's coffee is grown in Hawaii, you can order its coffee online and have a cup of its domestic brew at home.
There are a handful of varieties to choose from, including Kona, Ka'u, and American blends. The company's unique brand name reflects its history, too, celebrating the mules that hauled the first bags of coffee beans down the mountains on the Big Island. The robust flavor of each blend is perfect for anyone looking for a strong U.S.-based brew.
Alto Grande
Puerto Rico is a small slice of paradise south of the continental United States. Its coffee comprises some of the best beans you can find in the West. Its lengthy history started in 1839, and it has since delighted coffee enthusiasts around the world. The soil and climate of Puerto Rico are perfect for growing coffee, so it makes sense that Alto Grande's coffee is made with the highest-quality Arabica beans. Although "super premium" is a label that has shifting meaning within the coffee community, its high rating on Amazon stands as proof that thousands of people love this exceptional medium-dark roast.
Alto Grande is easy enough to order on Amazon, though it can be very expensive compared to other brands. You can also order the coffee through Puerto Rican distributors, though that's not often an option. There aren't many variations of this coffee, but it is available whole, ground, single-serve K-Cups, and even espresso capsules.
Café La Finca
Another coffee brand that grows its beans in Puerto Rico, Café La Finca, promises high-quality blends. Owned by Roberto C. Atienza Jr., this fourth-generation family farm still uses methods from a century ago: hand-picking beans and using traditional drums to dry them. Harvested from the mountains of Jayuya, all of Café La Finca's coffee is processed, roasted, ground, and packed in the company's Jayuya roasting facilities, making it a truly 100% Puerto Rican coffee.
You can get a medium-dark roast from Café La Finca through its online shop or, if you happen to be on the island, from the roasting facility itself. Tours are offered regularly, so you can get a behind-the-scenes look at how its coffee is made.. Despite being a premium brew, Café La Finca's coffee is very affordable. Along with the standard La Finca roast, the brand also offers traditional, premium, and other roasts. On top of coffee, you can also purchase fresh honey, flavored syrups, and gifts such as mugs through Café La Finca's online shop.
787 Coffee
787 Coffee, a farm-to-cup Puerto Rican brand, calls itself "Puerto Rico's finest" – a claim that's easy enough to believe, given its high-quality coffee. Nestled within the mountainous region of Maricao, Hacienda Iluminada is 787's only farm, despite the company's far-reaching sales. The brand's coffee can be ordered online or at a handful of cafés, including 18 spots in New York City. Its specialty coffee undergoes a unique honey processing method, which involves drying the beans with the mucilage layer still attached to the coffee bean.
If you're visiting Puerto Rico, you can also go on a three-hour tour of the farm, which includes a free bottle of water, a cup of coffee, and interaction with some of the farm's animals. Although 787 Coffee is a bit more expensive than grocery store brands, it's well worth it. The online shop also offers plenty of gifts, from hats and shirts to mugs and water bottles. If you're interested in learning more about coffee, you could take a class or order unroasted coffee beans to roast yourself.