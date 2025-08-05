These Popular Seasonal Beers Are Already Popping Up At Costco

Summer might still be hanging on, but autumn is right around the corner. Halloween candy is already available on grocery store shelves, Starbucks' PSL is coming back this month, and Redditors on the r/Costco_alcohol subreddit spotted the coveted autumnal seasonal beer options at Costco. According to the Redditor responsible for the original post, their local Costco store in Lincoln, Nebraska stocked three different seasonal beers: Warsteiner Brewery Oktoberfest, Samuel Adams October Fest, and Paulaner Munchen Oktoberfest Bier.

As with any of Costco's seasonal releases, though, availability is subject to change depending on your location. Some Redditors commented that they had yet to see the beers stocked at their locations, but as any Costco shopper knows, once those limited-time offerings appear at one location, they're hot on the horizon for other locations too, and you can check availability online before heading to the store in your lederhosen to get your Oktoberfest fix.

Costco has a reputation for affordable spirits and award-winning beer. And when seasonal releases hit the shelves, especially imports or limited-edition brews, fans go into a frenzy. It's part of what makes discovering a coveted case feel like striking gold, especially when you know you're getting a great price compared to specialty liquor stores.