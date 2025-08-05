These Popular Seasonal Beers Are Already Popping Up At Costco
Summer might still be hanging on, but autumn is right around the corner. Halloween candy is already available on grocery store shelves, Starbucks' PSL is coming back this month, and Redditors on the r/Costco_alcohol subreddit spotted the coveted autumnal seasonal beer options at Costco. According to the Redditor responsible for the original post, their local Costco store in Lincoln, Nebraska stocked three different seasonal beers: Warsteiner Brewery Oktoberfest, Samuel Adams October Fest, and Paulaner Munchen Oktoberfest Bier.
As with any of Costco's seasonal releases, though, availability is subject to change depending on your location. Some Redditors commented that they had yet to see the beers stocked at their locations, but as any Costco shopper knows, once those limited-time offerings appear at one location, they're hot on the horizon for other locations too, and you can check availability online before heading to the store in your lederhosen to get your Oktoberfest fix.
Costco has a reputation for affordable spirits and award-winning beer. And when seasonal releases hit the shelves, especially imports or limited-edition brews, fans go into a frenzy. It's part of what makes discovering a coveted case feel like striking gold, especially when you know you're getting a great price compared to specialty liquor stores.
What to know about Costco's fall beer lineup
Each of the three Oktoberfest beers spotted at Costco brings something unique to the table, and fans wait all year to get their hands on them. Paulaner Münchner Oktoberfest Bier is widely regarded as one of the most authentic options you can buy in the United States, especially since it's brewed in Munich for the actual Oktoberfest celebration. It's a Märzen-style lager that's smooth, malty, and slightly sweet, with a toasty finish that pairs perfectly with bratwurst and pretzels. It's also a fan favorite because it strikes that ideal balance of flavor and drinkability — rich without being heavy.
Warsteiner Oktoberfest is another German import that gets high praise for its clean, biscuity malt profile and subtle hop bitterness. While not quite as widely distributed as Paulaner, it has a loyal following and tends to sell out fast. Its light body makes it a great entry point for drinkers new to Märzen-style beers. Plus, as the Redditor who originally posted about the autumn beer lineup noted, it's even more affordable than Costco's Modelo.
Samuel Adams October Fest, meanwhile, is brewed stateside but holds its own. It's fuller-bodied than the imports, with deep caramel notes and a bolder malt presence. For many American beer lovers, it's a nostalgic staple of the season. No matter which one you find first, it's smart to grab it early — these brews don't stick around long.