Why So Many Store-Bought Eggs Are White Instead Of Brown

Chicken eggs came in an entire rainbow of colors, from pale bluish to green to dark brown, but the majority of eggs you'll pick up in the grocery store in America are white. Besides the fact that Americans are the black sheep of the world because we refrigerate our eggs, we're also the odd ones out in that our eggs are primarily colorless. Many European countries prefer brown eggs, Chinese consumers opt for pink eggs, so why do Americans go for white eggs?

It comes down to several generations of selective breeding of the Leghorn chicken, which lays pure white eggs. When a white Leghorn chicken took home the gold in a 1868 New York show, breeders began paying attention not only to how aesthetically pleasing the Leghorn looked, but its sheer capacity as an egg layer. Today, white Leghorn chickens are preferred in the poultry industry because of the minimal effort it takes to sustain them and the rate at which they lay eggs. Meaning, poultry farmers are making more money faster with Leghorns than with other breeds of chicken that lay other colored eggs, hence why white eggs are so prevalent in American kitchens (here's our ranking of the 13 best egg brands).