The Easy Way To Give Croutons More Umami And Elevate All Your Salads

Making homemade croutons is one of the best ways to use stale bread. Simply coat your chunks of hardened ciabatta, baguette, or sourdough in a slick of oil and seasonings before baking on a sheet pan and tossing them into a green salad. An easy way to give your homespun croutons more umami flavor is to sprinkle an extra ingredient into your seasonings: black sesame seeds. This nutty addition will amp up the savory character of your croutons and lend them a wonderfully crisp exterior.

Black sesame seeds are commonly used in Chinese and Japanese cookery to boost a food's umami vibes. For instance, they're often toasted and used to coat sushi, lend texture to dipping sauces, and even imbue ice cream with a balancing savory note. Black sesame seeds are also combined with salt to create a condiment called goma-shio that's sprinkled over rice dishes and is a key ingredient in furikake seasoning.

Coating your croutons in black sesame seeds instantly boosts their quality and gives them a fancier appearance. All you need to do is mix them into your oil and seasonings, such as garlic powder and salt, before adding in cubes of stale bread and giving everything a good toss (you may need to gently press the seeds into the sides of the bread to help them stick). Then, spread them out on a sheet pan and bake for around 15 minutes in a 375 degrees Fahrenheit oven, taking care to turn them over every few minutes.