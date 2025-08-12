Cooking Your Bacon This Way Is Less Messy And Allows You To Save Your Grease

If you've ever cooked bacon on the stove, you've probably had to consider the messy and potentially dangerous grease splatter that might make a mess of your counters and backsplashes, not to mention impart a nasty burn to your hands or arms. The best way to avoid the mess is by baking bacon in the oven. Not only will baking bacon result in the crispiest strips while saving you the mess of grease splatter, but it will also allow you to save your grease. Furthermore, you can make a larger batch of bacon with one or two baking sheets as opposed to the 3 or 4 strips you can get into a frying pan.

The best temperature to bake bacon in the oven is 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and cooking times range from 18 to 25 minutes, depending on how crispy you want it. One tip is to line your baking sheet with either tin foil or parchment paper before placing the bacon on top. Remove the bacon from the sheet to blot with a paper towel while the baking pans cool. Then, you can fold the foil or parchment paper into a funnel to easily and cleanly pour the remaining bacon grease into a storage container. Crispy, perfectly cooked bacon and a mess-free kitchen are priceless, and a jar full of bacon grease is the gift that keeps giving.