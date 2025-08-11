Here's How Many Pizzas You Can Make With A Bag Of Trader Joe's Pizza Dough

While experienced pizza makers likely have their handle on the 10 tips you need to make pizza dough, even they might not always have the time to do so, which is where the bags of Trader Joe's pizza dough come in handy. Whether you're a first timer or a self-taught pizzaiolo (the Italian word for a pizza chef), Trader Joe's pizza dough can easily be kept on hand in the refrigerator or freezer and pulled out whenever the creativity strikes — no kneading, starter feeding, or hydrating required, Trader Joe's plain pizza dough is your hack to a pizza party without the fuss or mess. What you might be wondering, however, is exactly how many pizzas a bag will make.

One thing is for sure, if you want to get the absolute most out of the bag, you'll need to let the dough rest at room temperature for a couple of hours. Done this way, you could easily split the bag of dough in two to make two 10 to 12 inch pizzas. 10 inches would constitute a small, individual sized pizza, while a 12-inch crust would be roughly the equivalent of a medium, intended to serve two people each. Any bigger than that, however, you're likely going to get one singular pizza of roughly 14 to 16 inches in diameter, give or take how thick you like your crust. That's about the same as a large or extra-large pizza, feeding anywhere from two to three adults.