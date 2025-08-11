Here's How Many Pizzas You Can Make With A Bag Of Trader Joe's Pizza Dough
While experienced pizza makers likely have their handle on the 10 tips you need to make pizza dough, even they might not always have the time to do so, which is where the bags of Trader Joe's pizza dough come in handy. Whether you're a first timer or a self-taught pizzaiolo (the Italian word for a pizza chef), Trader Joe's pizza dough can easily be kept on hand in the refrigerator or freezer and pulled out whenever the creativity strikes — no kneading, starter feeding, or hydrating required, Trader Joe's plain pizza dough is your hack to a pizza party without the fuss or mess. What you might be wondering, however, is exactly how many pizzas a bag will make.
One thing is for sure, if you want to get the absolute most out of the bag, you'll need to let the dough rest at room temperature for a couple of hours. Done this way, you could easily split the bag of dough in two to make two 10 to 12 inch pizzas. 10 inches would constitute a small, individual sized pizza, while a 12-inch crust would be roughly the equivalent of a medium, intended to serve two people each. Any bigger than that, however, you're likely going to get one singular pizza of roughly 14 to 16 inches in diameter, give or take how thick you like your crust. That's about the same as a large or extra-large pizza, feeding anywhere from two to three adults.
What else can you make with Trader Joe's pizza dough?
While Trader Joe's pizza dough is an easy hack for making pizza at home — including calzones, Chicago deep dish, and Detroit-style — it's also a shortcut ingredient for a list of other common foods. For instance, Trader Joe's bagged pizza dough is known to take all of the work out of making focaccia at home. Again, by skipping all of the mess of feeding your starter and measuring and mixing all of the ingredients, the pre-made pizza dough lets you skip all of this mess and get straight to baking.
Trader Joe's pizza dough is also an easy shortcut for buttery soft pretzels by simply flattening the dough, cutting it into strips, and twisting them into shape. Brushed with butter and salt, this one ingredient cuts a significant amount of time out of a task that would normally take hours out of your day. The same thing can be said about baking cinnamon rolls, as the dough is also a helpful ingredient to have on hand for an easy and decadent breakfast and to bake other sweet treats like monkey bread.
So, whether it's pizza, pretzels, breadsticks, or something sweeter, Trader Joe's bagged pizza dough is something you'll always want to have on hand. Keep in mind it will only last you about two days in the fridge before it over-ferments, so it's a good idea to throw it straight in the freezer where it will last for months.