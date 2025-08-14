Give Any Deli Salad A Bolder Bite With This Finely Chopped Addition

Deli salads are a great choice for piling atop crusty sandwich bread, serving over a delicate leaf of lettuce, or scooping straight from a bowl for a quick nosh. Whether it's tuna salad, egg salad, or a combination of the two, the options are nearly endless to find your favorite. When preparing your favorite homemade deli salad recipe, the usual proteins and mayonnaise or yogurt are, of course, a must. To punch up your next batch of chicken salad, potato salad, and more, a hearty helping of chopped red onion is the absolute best ingredient.

One of the most popular types of onions, red onions are characterized by an intense flavor that can sometimes err on the spicier side. This pungency will perfectly complement the mild flavors of your favorite deli salad, particularly when fresh and finely chopped. Much like its fellow allium, garlic, the flavor of onions gets stronger the more they are chopped.

If you want to add some zing to your potato salad, pasta salad, or other deli salad offering, simply chop up a red onion to mix into your next meal. You won't need more than about a quarter of an onion to make a significant impact on your salad without overpowering the taste. The added crispness of the fresh onion will also vary the texture of your salad with a little extra crunch.