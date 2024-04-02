You Need Red Onion To Add Some Zing To Your Potato Salad

Potato salad is a classic side to serve in so many situations, whether it is accompanying sandwiches at a picnic or rounding out the spread along with burgers and baked beans at a barbeque. There are many ways to make this dish, and there is much debate as to what makes up the best ingredients for potato salad. While we certainly won't knock anyone else's favorite additions, we recommend trying out red onion as a featured ingredient the next time you find yourself making this divisive side.

The core components of most potato salads are the same: cooked potatoes and a creamy dressing. For this reason, many popular mix-ins attempt to balance the starchy, fatty base of the salad by adding contrast either in flavor or texture. Red onion is so effective in this respect because it packs a punch in both arenas. The piquant bite of the onion provides a stark juxtaposition to the rich dressing, while the sharp crunch does the same to the soft potatoes. The result is a fresher, more complex salad that you can't help but keep digging into.