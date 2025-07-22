The 2 Popular Deli Salads That Are Even Better When Mixed Together

Deli salads are a versatile and delicious set of recipes that encompass numerous proteins and are as delicious as a sandwich as they are by themselves. While you might be used to eating one deli salad at a time, mixing two deli salads together has a textural and flavorful payoff. Two popular deli salads that are even better when mixed together are tuna salad and egg salad.

If you think about it, these two recipes have many overlapping ingredients. Of course, they both contain a foundation of mayonnaise, but they also benefit from the crunch and tang of pickled ingredients. Plus, eggs are savory, creamy, and one of the most versatile ingredients on earth, so you know they'll pair perfectly with the umami-richness of tuna. Since many of the foundational ingredients overlap, combining the two might be as simple as adding diced hard-boiled eggs to a tuna salad recipe or a can of drained tuna to an egg salad recipe.

Egg salads can be creamier and goopier than a tuna salad, so how you elaborate the mix depends on the texture you're looking for. Adding chopped eggs to a tuna salad will make it a meatier, crunchier salad, while adding drained tuna to an egg salad recipe will make it a bit gloopier. You can also hand-pick classic ingredients from each recipe to make the mix more cohesive and texturally balanced.