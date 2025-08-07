Here's The Starbucks Drink You Should Always Pair With The Grilled Cheese
Gone are the days when you only visited Starbucks for coffee; customers now have an assortment of snacks and sandwiches to choose from. Coffee can take on new life when strategically paired with the right savory or sweet foods. Whether picking up breakfast sandwiches with Frappuccinos and lemonade to eat at the office or enjoying a leisure treat in the afternoon, we set out to sample and rank the best Starbucks food pairings to help make choices a bit easier during your next visit.
Though making a grilled cheese for yourself at home means you can customize your sandwich to your liking, the convenience of picking up a tasty sandwich on the run is always a welcome treat. Grilled cheese and tomato soup may be the pairing you anticipate, but hear us out: A warm, golden grilled cheese eaten in between sips of a cold Frappuccino is about to take your afternoon snack into a whole new category of enjoyment. Starbucks' grilled cheese sandwiches are made on sourdough bread coated in spreads of Parmesan butter. Both mozzarella and white cheddar cheese make up the cheesy filling. You'll notice a subtle taste of garlic in this sandwich, making the order a comforting treat any time of day. When paired with the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, you have flavor profiles that will make your day start to sing.
A culinary handshake between sweet and savory treats
Starbucks' Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino has plenty of adoring fans. This coffee drink is blended with dark caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and crunchy caramel pieces. Of course, this is a sweet order, but the creamy texture and caramel and coffee flavors complement the crunchy, cheesy sandwich. We're not the only ones adoring this sandwich, either. Redditors admit to carting the sandwich home and describe it as not only a comforting order but the best food item on Starbucks' menu. Even Starbucks workers claim they fight over the last grilled cheese sandwiches after numbers dwindle and before the sandwiches inevitably sell out.
Some Starbucks visitors may want to try dipping pieces of the grilled cheese sandwich directly into the Starbucks' Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino for a sweet experience akin to enjoying a Wendy's Frosty with a side of French fries. This tempting mix of a salty, buttery sandwich enjoyed with a cold caramel Frappuccino coating deserves to be studied.