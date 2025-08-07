Here's The Starbucks Drink You Should Always Pair With The Grilled Cheese

Gone are the days when you only visited Starbucks for coffee; customers now have an assortment of snacks and sandwiches to choose from. Coffee can take on new life when strategically paired with the right savory or sweet foods. Whether picking up breakfast sandwiches with Frappuccinos and lemonade to eat at the office or enjoying a leisure treat in the afternoon, we set out to sample and rank the best Starbucks food pairings to help make choices a bit easier during your next visit.

Though making a grilled cheese for yourself at home means you can customize your sandwich to your liking, the convenience of picking up a tasty sandwich on the run is always a welcome treat. Grilled cheese and tomato soup may be the pairing you anticipate, but hear us out: A warm, golden grilled cheese eaten in between sips of a cold Frappuccino is about to take your afternoon snack into a whole new category of enjoyment. Starbucks' grilled cheese sandwiches are made on sourdough bread coated in spreads of Parmesan butter. Both mozzarella and white cheddar cheese make up the cheesy filling. You'll notice a subtle taste of garlic in this sandwich, making the order a comforting treat any time of day. When paired with the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, you have flavor profiles that will make your day start to sing.