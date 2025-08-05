Easily Organize Your Cutlery Drawer With This Clever Mason Jar Hack

From juices to soups to fermented foods, Mason jars are essential vessels to store a range of recipes you may wish to whip up. But, if the 2010s twee aesthetic taught us anything, it's that these glass containers can also be used for so much more. While Mason jars may be perfect to use for DIY party decor, they can also act as the ultimate storage solution for keeping kitchen utensils. Not only is this a great way to repurpose the jars and make cooking easier, but it'll also save you a ton of time when it comes to finding the items you need.

If you have open-concept shelving, just line up a few jars and store your cutlery standing upright. However, if you prefer not to keep them all on display, you can also arrange the jars in your utensil drawer to keep your kitchen effortlessly organized. Simply turn (lidless and, preferably, flat-sided) Mason jars onto their side before you group and gather the utensils horizontally. Shorter cutlery like forks and knives will easily fit into each container, while longer tools like salad tongs, serving spoons, or ladles can be stored together by slipping their handles into each jar. Rather than sift through a messy drawer scattered with silverware, whisks, and spatulas (and somehow never finding the thing you came to look for), everything will stay tidy and neatly tucked away in their respective jars.