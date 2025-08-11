The Old-School Black Bean Soup You Can Make With 3 Canned Ingredients

Black beans are rich in fiber, protein, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals. Black bean salads and soups are quick, easy summer meals that don't require a lot of prep work or time fussing over a hot stove. In fact, you can adapt an old-school black bean soup recipe and simplify it even further by using just three canned ingredients and a few spices.

All you need is two cans of black beans, two cups of chicken or vegetable broth, one can of diced tomatoes with chiles, one tablespoon of ground cumin, one teaspoon of garlic powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Put all of your ingredients in a sauce pan and bring it to a simmer for about five minutes, and then remove it from the heat. Pour about half of the soup into a blender or a food processor and blend it, then add it back into the rest of the soup in the pan.

Before serving, garnish each bowl of soup with a few slices of avocado and a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkling of grated cheddar cheese. Serve the soup with cheesy garlic bread, warm homemade flour tortillas, or green chile and tomatillo corn bread. If you have any left over, let it chill in the fridge for 24 hours and then use it as the base for a spicy black bean dip recipe.