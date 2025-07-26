Guy Fieri's 2 Pro Tips For Black Bean Salad Create The Perfect Bite

Hearty and zingy, the citrus-y vibe of a satisfying bean salad is perfect for scooping up with a bag of tortilla chips or serving alongside sticky blackened chicken. However, if your last batch of this vibrant salad didn't quite hit the mark, we've got a couple of pro tips that we've judiciously borrowed from TV chef Guy Fieri. As revealed on Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," via YouTube, the restaurateur and cookbook author always begins with dried black beans (versus canned) and chops every vegetable into a uniform shape to create the perfect bite.

Fieri doesn't like taking shortcuts in the kitchen and cooks everything from scratch, which is why he advises starting with dried black beans. While canned legumes are a quick and convenient option, dried beans triumph when it comes to a bolder flavor and texture. Firstly, you can cook them to your liking — you might prefer to boil or pressure cook your beans until toothsome and firm or opt to simmer them a little longer for a creamier texture. Secondly, the taste of beans that have been boiled at home, versus those that have been sitting in a can on a grocery store shelf for months, is fresher and more complex, particularly if you cook your beans in a broth or herby liquor. Boiling black beans can take anywhere from an hour to two and a half hours, depending on how you like them, so take the extra cooking time into consideration.