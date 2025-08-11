The Extra Step Ina Garten Adds To Braised Short Ribs For Deeper Flavor And Less Hassle

The simplest way to make tender short ribs is to braise them low and slow. However, Food Network star and cookbook author Ina Garten follow an extra fuss-free step when making her braised short rib recipe that gives the meat an even richer flavor and degree of complexity. Her secret? Garten roasts the ribs in the oven, first.

Normally, short ribs are seared and braised in a single pot to capture all of the tasty brown bits that develop on the base of the pan. Known as the fond, these nutty and caramelized particles are eventually deglazed with water or broth and incorporated into the rest of the dish. However, in a YouTube clip shared by Food Network, Garten skips searing the ribs in a pan and instead roasts the seasoned pieces of meat on a sheet pan for 15 minutes at a high temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This technique crisps up the exterior of the meat and creates an abundance of flavor on the surface similar to a pan-sear, but it requires far less effort.

Though it might sound like a time-consuming extra step, searing the short ribs in the oven actually allows Garten to get on with prepping her vegetables while the meat undergoes a short sear that can go virtually unmonitored. Better yet, the method is also less messy as any greasy splatters released by the rendering fat are safely contained within the oven.