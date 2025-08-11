The Extra Step Ina Garten Adds To Braised Short Ribs For Deeper Flavor And Less Hassle
The simplest way to make tender short ribs is to braise them low and slow. However, Food Network star and cookbook author Ina Garten follow an extra fuss-free step when making her braised short rib recipe that gives the meat an even richer flavor and degree of complexity. Her secret? Garten roasts the ribs in the oven, first.
Normally, short ribs are seared and braised in a single pot to capture all of the tasty brown bits that develop on the base of the pan. Known as the fond, these nutty and caramelized particles are eventually deglazed with water or broth and incorporated into the rest of the dish. However, in a YouTube clip shared by Food Network, Garten skips searing the ribs in a pan and instead roasts the seasoned pieces of meat on a sheet pan for 15 minutes at a high temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This technique crisps up the exterior of the meat and creates an abundance of flavor on the surface similar to a pan-sear, but it requires far less effort.
Though it might sound like a time-consuming extra step, searing the short ribs in the oven actually allows Garten to get on with prepping her vegetables while the meat undergoes a short sear that can go virtually unmonitored. Better yet, the method is also less messy as any greasy splatters released by the rendering fat are safely contained within the oven.
How to make (and serve) tasty short ribs like Ina Garten
As the ribs roast briefly, Garten softens chopped leeks, carrots, and fennel in olive oil before adding minced garlic, tomato paste, seasonings, and wine to a Dutch oven. Once the roasting short ribs have developed some color, she places them over the veggies and their fond and tops everything with beef broth. After simmering the ribs in the oven for a couple of hours, they're tender enough to eat with a spoon.
To ensure results that rival the Barefoot Contessa's, avoid common mistakes when cooking short ribs like overlooking fat content or skimping on braising liquid. Selecting a cut that has visible marbling will produce a dish that has a melt-in-your-mouth quality and rich flavor. However, this marbling shouldn't be confused with the tougher layer of fat on the outside, which should be removed prior to cooking. Additionally, the way to get the best short ribs for your money, according to Ina Garten, is to cut the meaty ribs into two-inch chunks as this makes the protein go even further.
Once short ribs have cooked to perfection, select Ina Garten's go-to side dish for shorts ribs: mashed potato or blue cheese grits. Both dishes boast a decadent and creamy texture that complements the meaty character of the ribs, whereas the tangy blue cheese even lends a contrasting pungency and depth.