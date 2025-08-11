The State That Drinks The Most Coffee Isn't What You'd Expect

The average American drinks roughly three cups of coffee per day, and while drip coffee tends to be the most common method of preparation, espresso-based drinks and instant espresso machines of the likes of Nespresso and Keurig have become increasingly popular. In fact, younger generations are increasingly interested in specialty coffees and those from sources outside of popular coffee growing regions.

All of that is to say that the U.S. is no different from countries in that it has its own distinct coffee culture — with cities like Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Honolulu, and New York City serving as major hubs. But those cities don't necessarily represent the people who drink the most of it. In fact, the state that consumes the most coffee isn't home to any one of them. As un-expected as it is, that state is Michigan.

According to research conducted by Balance Coffee, Michigan leads every state in the U.S. in its coffee consumption — with its residents drinking an average of 2.5 cups per day. Other leading states include Delaware, West Virginia, Ohio, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, South Carolina, Maine, and Louisiana, each following shortly behind Michigan's average, drinking an average of anywhere from 2 to 2.4 cups of coffee each day. Of course, anyone who has spent any significant time in Michigan wouldn't be surprised by this fact. Michigan and its numerous micro-roasters and specialty cafes have been considered major trend setters for the industry at large for more than a decade.