How Easy Is It To Eat Vegetarian In Italy?
Italy is a food lover's paradise, even for those who don't eat meat. Although the country may be known for its rich selection of cured salumi and equally impressive proteins from land and sea, the reality is that plenty of vegetarian dishes exist. Meat-free options are also quite easy to find from breakfast to dinner and everything in between. The trick is simply knowing what to seek out.
It's true that some provinces in Italy are known for meat-based specialities, such as bistecca fiorentina of Tuscany, fresh salsiccia di Bra of Piedmont, and the seafood tartares of Puglia. However, this doesn't mean that meat is the only thing on the menu. Most, if not all, Italian eateries use local and seasonal produce, which means that a variety of vegetarian-friendly dishes are well within reach even if you're dining at a restaurant that doesn't specialize strictly in meat-free fare. That said, there are a few things that vegetarians should remember.
As a general rule, it's best to avoid secondi, aka second courses. With exceptions like parmigiana di melanzane, secondi tend to be meat-heavy. Instead, we suggest sticking to antipasti (starters), which is where you'll find a tasty selection of must-try vegetable dishes like caponata and salads like panzanella or caprese. Likewise, pasta-based primi (first courses) are also a safe bet, much like contorni (sides), as they often feature a medley of vegetables.
The vegetarian dishes you need to try in Italy
Vegetarians will be pleased to learn that Italians tend to start their day on a sweet note. While savory breakfast options like vegetable-laden frittata can be found, most favor coffee and a cornetto or slice of crostata. There's also no shortage of regional specialties from the hearty Lombardian classic of polenta con latte (just add two ingredients to make this breakfast polenta) to the Sicilian staple of icy granita and pillowy brioche.
Given the range of starchy delights that act as the backbone for Italian cuisine, vegetarians also have options when it comes to lunch and dinner. For example, anything from the golden farinata of Liguria to the piadina of Emilia-Romagna or crispy pinsa of Lazio is not to be missed, as they all can be layered with grilled veggies, cheeses, and spreads like pesto. Similarly, pizza is also a great option, whether you opt for a Neapolitan margherita pie or experiment with contemporary pizzas laden with friarielli or zucchini flowers.
Naturally, we'd be remiss not to mention pasta. Beyond favorites like cacio e pepe and aglio e olio, we recommend trying underrated Italian pasta dishes like potato-filled culurgiones from Sardegna, spicy spaghetti all'assassina from Puglia, or cavatelli with crushed peppers from Basilicata. Even primi like polenta concia from Valle d'Aosta or Venetian radicchio risotto will please palates, much like the savory Tuscan pappa al pomodoro or humble minestrone.