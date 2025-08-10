How Easy Is It To Eat Vegetarian In Italy?

Italy is a food lover's paradise, even for those who don't eat meat. Although the country may be known for its rich selection of cured salumi and equally impressive proteins from land and sea, the reality is that plenty of vegetarian dishes exist. Meat-free options are also quite easy to find from breakfast to dinner and everything in between. The trick is simply knowing what to seek out.

It's true that some provinces in Italy are known for meat-based specialities, such as bistecca fiorentina of Tuscany, fresh salsiccia di Bra of Piedmont, and the seafood tartares of Puglia. However, this doesn't mean that meat is the only thing on the menu. Most, if not all, Italian eateries use local and seasonal produce, which means that a variety of vegetarian-friendly dishes are well within reach even if you're dining at a restaurant that doesn't specialize strictly in meat-free fare. That said, there are a few things that vegetarians should remember.

As a general rule, it's best to avoid secondi, aka second courses. With exceptions like parmigiana di melanzane, secondi tend to be meat-heavy. Instead, we suggest sticking to antipasti (starters), which is where you'll find a tasty selection of must-try vegetable dishes like caponata and salads like panzanella or caprese. Likewise, pasta-based primi (first courses) are also a safe bet, much like contorni (sides), as they often feature a medley of vegetables.