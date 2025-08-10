What Are Tonka Beans And Why Are They Illegal In The US?

At a distance, tonka beans look a bit like elongated raisins, or shrunken prunes. In many countries around the world, they are prized for the flavor and aroma boost that they can add to dishes. The taste and scent of the beans are reminiscent of vanilla and almond mixed together, though there are other warm notes, as well. But you won't find them in the spice aisle of your favorite American supermarket because the FDA banned them in 1954.

The reason? A chemical called coumarin found in the beans was shown to cause liver damage in animals, per the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics. Coumarin is incredibly common and is found in things like strawberries, cherries, licorice, and even fresh cut grass, which is what makes your lawn smell that way.

Grown in Central and South America, tonka beans are seeds of the kumaru tree. Also known as Brazilian teak, the seeds were traditionally used medicinally, but today the wood is used in flooring, on boats, and to make tool handles. Its versatility in flavoring both sweet and savory dishes is what makes it desirable to chefs everywhere. You can find it in everything from Caribbean black cake to even one of Tasting Table's 13 bucket list beers from overseas.