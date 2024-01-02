How Caribbean Black Cake Utilized Local Ingredients To Make It A Staple Sweet

Like many regional specialty foods, Caribbean black cake is a product of its environment. That's not to say it doesn't have a history, albeit an altered one, based on transitory practices such as colonization and migratory workers, both voluntary and indentured. In fact, Emily Dickinson's black cake recipe became part of her legacy. The semi-savory dessert is a descendant of English and Irish-style fruitcakes. The cake bears great influence from local Caribbean ingredients, including rum prevalent in island countries such as Jamaica. What makes this cake so unique is how each country adapts the recipe based on their own local customs, cooking practices, and especially, the availability of island ingredients.

Caribbean black cake is an overall dense, boozy, decadent dessert made with local island fruits that have been soaked in rum for up to 12 months, dried, and candied. A process called browning creates a burnt sugar syrup sauce that provides dark coloring and rich flavor. The syrup gets drizzled into the cake immediately before being popped into the oven. Modern-day quickie recipes sometimes bypass the lengthy soaking process. Instead, these recipes call for letting the fruits absorb the rum or sweet wine either overnight or for a couple of days.

The warm spices and nuts, such as kola nuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, bay leaves, and the unusually impactful flavor of tonka beans are more identifying features of black cake. Not every country's Caribbean black cake utilizes grated tonka bean, but in the ones that do, it's a taste worth remembering.