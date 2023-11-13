Rehydrate Raisins With A Flavorful Whiskey Soak

Raisins: You either loved them or hated them when growing up, but everyone can agree that they're fodder for children. You'd never catch a self-respecting adult snacking on a shriveled grape, even one covered in chocolate or yogurt, right? Not so fast, because there's a trick to putting a little plump back into raisins that is decidedly not kid-friendly. For a bit of kick, give them a bath in whiskey.

Sure, raisins can be rehydrated in almost any liquid, but whiskey proves an apt accompaniment to their deep, aged, almost-caramelized sweetness. Whiskey itself, and especially bourbon, is full of caramel and vanilla notes with a smooth sweetness, and the end product is a firm, yet yielding raisin that is still intensely-sugary, but pleasantly balanced with a bit of burn and layers of warm flavors. Simply combine dark raisins with whiskey in a clean jar and store them in a cupboard for a few days to macerate, shaking the jar every so often.

Whiskey-soaked raisins can be employed in a number of ways; perhaps most obviously as an additive to fruitcake. The notorious, spiced dessert is about as divisive as raisins are, but that's mainly due to the poor, mass-produced varieties that cropped up in the last century. Done properly, this cake, redolent with baking spices, dried fruits, and itself soaked in alcohol, is a perfect winter warmer, and whiskey-soaked raisins find a happy home therein.