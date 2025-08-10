Costco Shoppers Say Kirkland's Sweetest Bagel Might Be Its Most Slept-On

As a general rule, days don't start with good bagels. And as many fans of Costco would attest, the mega-retailer's in-house brand Kirkland Signature is a worthy competitor in the grocery store bagel game. For one thing, unlike the mass-produced options you'll find on most store shelves, Kirkland's are baked fresh in Costco's bakery on the daily and contain zero preservatives. In addition to the usual suspects — plain, everything, sesame seed — Kirkland produces some more creative takes, like a blueberry version and ones topped with cheesy parmesan. But the brand's sweetest bagel launch might be its most slept-on. Enter: Kirkland's French toast bagels.

Featuring a cinnamon and brown sugar swirl complete with sweet maple flavoring, the brilliant breakfast hybrid appeared on Costco's bakery shelves in late 2024. There's no denying the fact that they earned a following among some of the sweet-toothed shoppers who gave them a try. Over on Reddit, one user started a thread titled, "French toast bagels, by the gods." The poster raved, "French toast bagels are impeccable. Just throwing one in the toaster fills my home with a cinnamon bun aroma. And with some good butter? I can't stop eating them."

However, many customers seem to need some convincing before joining the French toast bagel fan club. Or, at least, they have yet to give the flavor a chance over the cinnamon raisin ones that Kirkland seems to have quietly discontinued.