10 Shark Tank Brands Available At Walmart
"Shark Tank" has played host to a wide array of entrepreneurs for over a decade, but it is always the food and beverage demos that give me an unwelcome pang of FOMO. As the sharks lean forward and dig into the impeccably plated delicacies before them, I find my imagination running wildly to fill in the blanks. Is the sauce as fiery as the sharks claim? Is it possible for a cookie devoid of eggs and butter to taste just as gooey? Can a pasta alternative made with hearts of palm fool my brain into thinking it is digging into a strand of spaghetti?
Fortunately, these questions don't have to remain unanswered. Not all food and beverage brands that decide to swim with the sharks manage to hook one on their reel, but the collateral publicity and "Shark Tank effect" usually mean that they end up making a big splash nonetheless. A casual stroll through the aisles of Walmart will bring you face-to-face with several "Shark Tank" alums, from Vietnamese-inspired Copper Cow Coffee to celebrity-loved Kodiak Cakes. The next time you feel those inexplicable cravings settling in after a "Shark Tank" marathon, you know where to head.
PhoLicious
Necessity is the mother of invention. And, in the case of Joseph and Anh Trousdale, it proved to be the mother of a national phở empire. When a global pandemic axed their weekly phở outings, the duo headed to their own kitchen. The solution came in the form of reviving a family recipe peppered with the first stirrings of a business plan.
What started out as a side business eventually had the co-founders selling their house so they could drum up enough cash for the business. The sharks admired their hustle, and the brand eventually inspired a bidding war between Kevin O'Leary, who promised to triple their distribution in 60 days, and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky, who wanted to lean in with the full heft of his 30 years of experience in the food industry.
The Trousdales eventually shook hands with Mr. Wonderful, and business has been thriving ever since. Today, PhoLicious is a mainstay on Walmart shelves in more than 450 locations. In addition to chicken and beef phở, a new line of ramen has been added to shelves as well. The largely positive reviews are propped up by the inclusion of sriracha and hoisin for seasoning. Customers also appreciate the provision of chopsticks for quick, on-the-go meals.
Proper Good
Nutrition probably doesn't rank high on anyone's list of priorities when you have a few seconds to cram in lunch in between meetings. Or at least that was the case until Austin-based entrepreneurs Christopher and Jennifer Jane decided to do something about it with Proper Good Soups — shelf-stable, ready-to-serve packet soups with diet-friendly options for keto, gluten-free, and plant-based eaters.
The sharks liked the flavors and the fact that the brand had over half a million dollars in sales within its first calendar year. But the pitch hit some stumbling blocks soon after. One by one, the other sharks bowed out until Mark Cuban swooped in with a "sharky" offer of $400,000 for 25 percent of the business, before closing the deal for 20 percent.
The deal eventually fell through, but the co-founders likely didn't lose much sleep over it as the brand was present in 2,000 Walmart Super Centers by 2022. Convenience serves as a major factor in the popularity of these ready-to-serve soups at the retailer. Reviews often cite Proper Good's soups as a quick meal option for busy workdays, with some customers even choosing to stash a few packets at their office as a precautionary measure for when meetings run late. In addition to inventive soup flavors — think pepperoni pizza and mac and cheese — Walmart regulars will also be glad to spy ready-to-soak kits for overnight oats sitting on shelves.
Palmini
You may have discovered cauliflower rice as the best keto-friendly alternative to sushi rice, but your choices don't end there. When Alfonso Tejada, founder of OA Foods, headed to "Shark Tank", he had several healthy rice alternatives to offer, from quinoa to chia. However, it was his pasta alternative made from hearts of palm that secured the most interest. After all, it is no secret that pasta hangs out with a rough crowd: calories, carbs, sugar, and gluten. His healthier alternative, on the other hand, offered 10 times fewer calories than traditional pasta in addition to being gluten- and sugar-free.
Despite Palmini making only $50,000 in sales at the time of appearing on the show, the sharks were willing to take a bite. Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner teamed up with a combined offer of $300,000 for 30 percent and shook hands for 25 percent of the business. Like many deals on the show, this one failed to see the light of day, but all wasn't lost for Tejada.
Palmini is currently selling across borders through Amazon in the United Kingdom, France, and Italy. Within the country, a wide range of Palmini pasta is available at Walmart, from linguine to lasagna. Reviewers often note that the presence of hearts of palm manages to mimic the taste and texture of actual pasta, with some even reaching for this plant-based pasta to satisfy their ramen cravings.
Kodiak Cakes
While the sharks generally have razor-sharp intuition for spotting a budding enterprise, their instinct isn't always spot-on. Case in point: Kodiak Cakes, just one of the many rejected food brands on "Shark Tank" that went on to become successful. What once started out with an 8-year-old wheeling around his mom's whole-wheat pancake recipe around the neighborhood has now become a heavyweight in the breakfast aisle, toppling over legacy names like Aunt Jemima and Bisquick.
But during its appearance on the show, co-founders Cameron Smith and Joel Clark had a hard time selling their long-term vision for the business to the sharks. "How much can you sell a $20 million commodity pancake business for?" Kevin O'Leary shrugged. The answer to that question now rests at the $200 million that it was valued at in 2021. Its mission of wildlife conservation further attracted celebrity Zac Efron as a board member.
In the years since, the brand has emerged as the top-selling name in the pancake aisle at Target. It also serves as a popular name at Walmart with overwhelmingly positive reviews. The high protein content makes it a winner with health-conscious eaters, while many also appreciate the resealable bag as a handy storage option.
Safe Catch
There are several easy and delicious recipes to transform canned tuna. But what about the concerns around the alarming levels of mercury contamination lurking within this fish? This is the dilemma that Sean Wittenberg found himself mulling over when his mother contracted mercury poisoning from eating tuna daily. The solution seemed clear: why not test each fish individually to determine whether the level of mercury fell within FDA limits?
Together with co-founder Bryan Boches, Wittenberg headed to the tank with Safe Catch. While the sharks appreciated the mission behind the brand, its financials gave them cause for concern. Despite bringing in $1.2 million in sales in the first year, the brand was burning through $75,000 every month. Not foreseeing a quick return on his investment, Kevin O'Leary was the first shark to bow out, and the others were quick to follow.
While Wittenberg and Boches failed to catch a shark with their bait, the brand has made good on its promise of bringing low-mercury tuna to the masses. As of 2022, Safe Catch was available in over 1,500 Walmart stores. Reviewers note that the chunky texture makes for a good companion for sandwiches, salads as well as casseroles.
Copper Cow Coffee
From the food to the culture, entrepreneur Debbie Wei Mullin has many fond memories of her childhood in a Vietnamese household. However, she particularly finds herself attached to Vietnamese coffee, a creamy treat paired with sweetened condensed milk. Such was the allure of this concoction that she turned her back on a career at The World Bank and instead went all in on bringing Vietnamese coffee to American shores.
But while the sharks sipped on the dark-roasted concoction with relish, they had a harder time swallowing the sparse profit margins. The fact that Wei Mullin only owned 40 percent of the business after multiple funding rounds had Kevin O'Leary backing out. Hope, however, came in the form of Robert Herjavec, who settled on 5.5 percent equity for an investment of $600,000 as well as 1.5 percent advisory shares.
In case you are wondering where Copper Cow Coffee is now after "Shark Tank", there is good news to be found. Wei Mullin's pour-over coffees are flooding retail aisles, and it is one of the many "Shark Tank" brands that can be found easily at Costco. Within Walmart, the brand commands a loyal following as well. The taste and strength of the flavor have won over coffee snobs in Walmart aisles, and some even like stashing extras in their backpack for a quick caffeine fix while on the go.
Sienna Sauce
What can a 16-year-old tell you about the cutthroat sauce business in America? Plenty, as the sharks would find out when Tyla-Simone Crayton headed to the tank with her mother, Monique. When her favorite wings restaurant shut down, she decided to take matters into her own hands and recreate the magic — despite being only 8 years old at the time. The self-proclaimed "sauce boss" decided to bottle this invention and run the business, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
With $255,000 in lifetime sales and a tempting array of flavors, guest shark Kendra Scott decided to take a dip in the sauce business and had her offer of $100,000 for 20 percent equity accepted. The deal faced a prolonged wait while Scott's team did their due diligence, but the brand had already received the famous "Shark Tank" effect. Within 24 hours after the episode had aired, sales ballooned to $300,000.
So, what happened to Sienna Sauce after "Shark Tank"? When we caught up with the founder, we discovered that the brand has been thriving since the show — even without a helpful leg-up from Scott. The brand's credibility has been further cemented with a coveted spot at Walmart, where the sauces are sold as a 3-pack. "When we were on the show, we were in like 10 Wegmans stores. Now we're in over 500 retailers, so we're not the same brand anymore," Crayton affirmed.
Rule Breaker Snacks
What if your next cookie indulgence could be devoid of butter, eggs, and animal products? This is the vision that former Cosmopolitan editor Nancy Kalish set out to turn into a reality with Rule Breaker Snacks. The first rule that her snacks broke? Your next indulgence doesn't need to make you feel guilty. By introducing chickpeas as a healthy substitute, she was able to devise a line of plant-based cookies, brownies, and blondies.
Taking her invention to the tank, Kalish managed to wow the sharks, "I thought they were going to taste like sand," a visibly impressed Kevin O'Leary enthused. However, the presence of $1.6 million in debt stole the icing from the cake, and the Brooklyn-based entrepreneur exited without a deal.
When we caught up with the founder of Rule Breaker Snacks after "Shark Tank", all was well and good in Kalish's world. "We did at least a month's worth of business that night... Over the next few years, they've run the episode 10 to 15 times, and every time, we get an unexpected bump online," she told us. The brand has since reached its goal of $2.2 million in sales in 2022, part of which can likely be attributed to its presence at Walmart. Beyond the cookies that she showcased in the tank, shoppers can also expect to find miniature brownie and cake bites as a school-friendly snack option.
Nuts 'n More
When a strenuous diet deprived fitness enthusiast Peter Ferreira of his favorite foods, he found himself coping with a spoonful of nut butter as dessert. However, he soon grew dissatisfied and turned to his family bakery to come up with a protein-enhanced nut butter. The result was a line of nut butters spiked with high-quality whey protein and a minimal amount of fats and sugars.
After penning an email to "Shark Tank", he received an offer to pitch his products to the discerning panel of sharks. The hefty $1.25 million valuation failed to win over Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Mark Cuban decided to join forces to offer $250,000 for 50 percent in the business. However, after mulling over whether it would cause problems for the three co-founders, the sharks graciously revised their offer to 35 percent, which was accepted.
In the five years since the episode aired in 2013, Nuts 'n More had reached its lifetime sales goal of $30 million. Annual revenue was streaming in at a steady rate of $6 million in 2021, and the brand has since made inroads into major retailers, including Walmart. Beyond its original nut butter jars, smaller, pocket-sized packets are also available in inventive flavors, such as birthday cake and cookie dough, for on-the-go snacking or fueling up after workouts.
Moment
When life as a senior engagement manager at McKinsey & Company got stressful, Aisha Chottani turned to meditation to cope. It wasn't long before she was dreaming of a bottled beverage that could deliver the same results. Together with her colleague turned co-founder Faheem Kajee, Moment was devised as a botanical beverage to bottle the feeling of meditation in a can.
Kevin O'Leary was impressed with the lack of artificial sweeteners, while guest shark Blake Mycoskie was excited about finding a solution for the chronic stress plaguing the country. The sharks, however, had a hard time sipping on the finances of the newly launched brand. With only $15,000 in sales at the time of appearing on the show, the future plans of introducing a subscription model left the sharks nonplussed, and the duo walked away without scoring a deal to keep them zen.
Moment has managed to keep its head above the water and has reached $5 million in sales by January 2023. The brand has since expanded into a wide range of flavors, and Walmart shoppers are particularly sold on a few standouts, such as the Hibiscus Dragon Fruit and Tuscan Lemon. The adaptogenic drinks have also scored a spot with customers looking to lay off the alcohol by serving as a handy unwinding ritual for the evenings.