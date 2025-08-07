10 Shark Tank Brands Available At Walmart

"Shark Tank" has played host to a wide array of entrepreneurs for over a decade, but it is always the food and beverage demos that give me an unwelcome pang of FOMO. As the sharks lean forward and dig into the impeccably plated delicacies before them, I find my imagination running wildly to fill in the blanks. Is the sauce as fiery as the sharks claim? Is it possible for a cookie devoid of eggs and butter to taste just as gooey? Can a pasta alternative made with hearts of palm fool my brain into thinking it is digging into a strand of spaghetti?

Fortunately, these questions don't have to remain unanswered. Not all food and beverage brands that decide to swim with the sharks manage to hook one on their reel, but the collateral publicity and "Shark Tank effect" usually mean that they end up making a big splash nonetheless. A casual stroll through the aisles of Walmart will bring you face-to-face with several "Shark Tank" alums, from Vietnamese-inspired Copper Cow Coffee to celebrity-loved Kodiak Cakes. The next time you feel those inexplicable cravings settling in after a "Shark Tank" marathon, you know where to head.