The Obvious Use For Trader Joe's Pizza Dough That You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

Trader Joe's premade pizza dough is already a great shortcut to a delicious homemade pie, but there are so many other easy recipes you can get out of it. It isn't just good for obvious things like garlic knots or pigs-in-a-blanket; you can turn pizza dough into almost any dish that requires yeasted bread. Once you turn Trader Joe's pizza dough into cinnamon rolls, you won't be able to stop dreaming up new ideas. But one of the best easy recipes to make with it is something so simple it probably slipped your mind: calzones.

Calzones are a forgotten cousin of the pizza world, and that is a darn shame. While they might play second-fiddle to their progenitor on menus, usually being shoved into a corner with only a few options, calzones are completely delicious in their own special way, while being far easier to make than pizza. There is no delicate shaping and sliding onto a pizza peel with calzones. Just load them up with your favorite toppings and watch as they get transformed into one of the world's perfect edible meals.

Calzone dough isn't anything special; it's just pizza dough, so skipping to Trader Joe's store-bought pizza dough takes what little work was left out of the equation. All you need to do is fill it, fold it, and slide it into the oven. It's one of the meals that is almost dangerously easy. You are turning yourself into an at-home, on-demand, calzone-making machine.