This Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken Is So Good, We'd Serve It At All Our Holiday Meals

Chicken is one of the best sources of protein around, and a key centerpiece for holidays celebrations. Fresh Market's rotisserie chicken is certified as the best among the top roast poultry in the country — at least according to us anyway. The North Carolina-based grocery store's fowl scored the highest on Tasting Table's ranking of seven grocery store rotisserie chickens from worst to best due to its freshness and great taste. The chicken's delightfully brown, crispy outer skin is truly mouthwatering and has real rosemary bits scattered all over it.

The chicken's countertop presentation is also spectacular, while it doesn't look completely dilapidated in its plastic bag like other varieties do either. Fresh Market's juicy, succulent rotisserie chicken is the perfect balance of salty and savory. The roasted chicken is also tender and just moist enough with no dry aftertaste. There are even heavenly crisp notes of thyme and rosemary in every bite, adding to the allure of serving it during holiday parties. In fact, this chicken is really the ideal celebration feast as the 1.6 pound bird costs just under $10, depending on your location.