This Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken Is So Good, We'd Serve It At All Our Holiday Meals
Chicken is one of the best sources of protein around, and a key centerpiece for holidays celebrations. Fresh Market's rotisserie chicken is certified as the best among the top roast poultry in the country — at least according to us anyway. The North Carolina-based grocery store's fowl scored the highest on Tasting Table's ranking of seven grocery store rotisserie chickens from worst to best due to its freshness and great taste. The chicken's delightfully brown, crispy outer skin is truly mouthwatering and has real rosemary bits scattered all over it.
The chicken's countertop presentation is also spectacular, while it doesn't look completely dilapidated in its plastic bag like other varieties do either. Fresh Market's juicy, succulent rotisserie chicken is the perfect balance of salty and savory. The roasted chicken is also tender and just moist enough with no dry aftertaste. There are even heavenly crisp notes of thyme and rosemary in every bite, adding to the allure of serving it during holiday parties. In fact, this chicken is really the ideal celebration feast as the 1.6 pound bird costs just under $10, depending on your location.
What side dishes can you serve with Fresh Market's roast chicken?
No holiday meal is complete without some delicious side dishes, to go alongside Fresh Market's rotisserie chicken. For a potato-free dinner table, honey-glazed carrots are a game changer. The plate adds a splash of sweetness to the savory feast as the carrots are tossed with garlic, honey, and butter before being heated up. Add some roasted asparagus or balsamic Brussels sprouts for a further touch of healthy greens. Mix up roasted spouts with maple syrup and balsamic vinegar for a tart but sweet fixing.
Keep the party going with charred Mexican street corn pasta and oven-roasted purple cauliflower salad. These side dishes are delicious paired with store-bought rotisserie chicken. The delicious, colorful salad contains apples slices, Marcona almonds, avocado, pomegranate bulbs, and its star ingredient: Purple cauliflower. As for the pasta bowl, it's reminiscent of Latino-inspired elote salad with its spicy and tangy spices and creamy cotija cheese and sour cream. Naturally, though, chicken is the star.