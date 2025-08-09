What Kind Of Cheese Exactly Does Culver's Use On Its Burgers?

Along with American cheese, Culver's offers cheddar and Swiss cheese as well. Just remember that your burger will have a slightly different level of umami to it if you decide to make the swap. While American cheese will bring a salty, creamy element to your burger, cheddar will offer a sharp, tanginess that pairs beautifully with the rich, juicy patties. Swiss, on the other hand, is known for its nutty yet sweet flavor profile and will add an entirely new element of flavor.

Luckily, Culver's offers menu items where the alternative cheeses take center stage. If you're a fan of Swiss cheese, you can order the mushroom and Swiss. This burger features the signature Culver's burger patties and highlights its Wisconsin-made Swiss. Yes, you can swap out the cheese for another, but you'll miss out on a key element of this burger. There's also the Wisconsin Swiss melt. This simple sandwich is made with only four ingredients: rye bread, burger patties, onions, and Swiss cheese. Again, Swiss is the star of this meal and could be replaced if you need it to be.

For the cheddar lovers, Culver's has the sourdough melt. Similar to the Wisconsin melt, this version swaps out the rye and Swiss for sourdough bread and Wisconsin aged cheddar. This melt is probably the best option for experimenting with all three options because they'll each complement the burger patties and onions. If you want even more cheddar on your burger, order a side of Wisconsin cheese curds. Made with non-aged white or yellow cheddar, you can add them to any burger for a crunchy, cheesy bite.